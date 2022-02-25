Luke Woolfenden gives his insight into change of style at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town appear to be making positive strides under Kieran McKenna and will be remaining optimistic now just four points off of the play-off places.

The Tractor Boys have kept six clean sheets in their last seven and resolute defensive displays seem to be building a credible top six push.

This season has not been short of its ups and downs at Portman Road, but with recent drops in form from both Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers, sixth spot appears to be up for grabs in the third tier.

Luke Woolfenden had his say on the new found defensive solidity and where it could take Ipswich when he spoke to the East Anglian Daily Times.

He said: “The season’s flipped on its head.

“At the start of the season we couldn’t keep a clean sheet but we were scoring for fun, and now it’s probably gone the opposite way a bit.

“We’re still creating a lot of chances, just not putting them away.

“But we’re defending a lot better now as a whole team.

“If we can get the balance to that then we’ll be fine come the end of the season.

“At the minute it’s a confidence and belief thing now that we’re going into games thinking worst case scenario, if we score one goal, we’ll keep a clean sheet.”

With only 36 points remaining up for grabs for Ipswich, it does become like a mini season in hunting down the play-off places, and a strong defence could play a huge role in ensuring they stay on the right side of the fine margins for the final stretch of fixtures.

The Verdict

On the whole, Ipswich do have a fairly kind end to the season and will be confident of earning enough points to keep themselves in contention until the final round of action.

McKenna has made a very impressive start to his first role in senior management and the Tractor Boys look well placed to surprise the teams above them.

Sheffield Wednesday look to be their direct competitor, the Owls have been gradually building under Darren Moore for some months now and will be confident of sealing a top six finish.

Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle are yet to blink, but Ipswich need to make sure they are there or thereabouts to pounce on any drop-off from the sides currently occupying the play-off places.