Highlights Nathan Wood needs a new contract or to be sold to avoid losing him for free next summer.

Swansea City must prioritize signing a proven goalscorer this summer to improve their striker department.

Swansea will likely need a new goalkeeper with Rushworth returning to Brighton and Fisher's past errors.

After a disappointing 2023/24 campaign, Swansea City face an important summer as they look to avoid making the same mistakes as they did last season.

Swansea's transfer business last summer was really poor, and despite making 13 new signings, only a handful made any sort of impact.

Whilst signing players will be important, so will be letting those leave that aren't in Luke Williams' plans, and there is set to be plenty of movement at the Swansea.com Stadium as Williams looks to put his own stamp on things.

With that in mind, we take a look at the things that could leave Williams on cloud nine this summer if they were to happen.

Nathan Wood extends

Centre-back Nathan Wood is out of contract in 202 and Swansea either have to sell him this summer or work out a new long-term deal.

Despite not hitting the same heights as he did during the 2022/23 season, Wood is arguably Swansea's prized asset and one of only a few players that the club would receive a decent transfer fee for.

His contract was due to expire this summer and Swansea took up the option to end it by a year but that's not a long-term solution.

Wood signing a new long-term deal would give the club security and would mean that Swansea can command a big transfer fee should the 21-year-old move on.

Southampton offered Swansea £10 million last summer, which was turned down, a move which the Swans may now regret in hindsight.

Swansea can't afford to lose Wood for free next summer, they either must sort a new deal or cash in this summer.

A new striker signs

Make no bones about it, Swansea must sign a new striker this summer.

The club currently have Jerry Yates, Liam Cullen, and Mykola Kukharevych on their books,but none of the trio have set the world alight, and with joint topscorer Jamal Lowe returning to parent club Bournemouth, Swansea could be short of goals next season.

Swansea City's strikers 2023/24 season - BBC Player P G A Jamal Lowe 35 9 3 Jerry Yates 46 9 1 Liam Cullen 49 7 5 Mykola Kukharevych 13 1 0

This shows that Swansea must overhaul their striker department this season and must bring in a proven goalscorer - although it won't be cheap.

However, if Swansea were to sell the aforementioned Nathan Wood, some of that money could go towards a new striker, and this summer will all be about prioritising positions of need - a new striker is certainly one of them.

A new goalkeeper signs

With Carl Rushworth set to return to parent club Brighton after a fantastic season in SA1, Swansea will need another goalkeeper through the doors this summer, whether that be loan or permanent.

Swansea still have Andy Fisher on their books, but the ex-MK Dons man has shown in the past that he's error-prone, and the Jack Army will want a safer pair of hands between the sticks.

Swansea struck gold with Rushworth last summer and it'll be difficult to repeat the feat again, but Swansea will surely be looking to sign a new goalkeeper.

The dream scenario would be resigning the Brighton loanee and it seems Williams fancies their chances of getting that deal done.

Mykola Kukharevych leaves

Mykola Kukharevych has failed to impress since joining Swansea from Troyes last summer and it's best for all parties if the Ukrainian striker leaves in the coming months.

He's played 13 times since joining the club but hasn't made a start in the Championship, and has scored just once all season.

Crucially, 12 of those appearances came before Williams' arrival, and the 22-year-old has played just 27 minutes of Championship football under him, suggesting that the Swansea boss doesn't rate him.

With all of that in mind, it's probably best if Swansea cut their losses on the striker and move him on to pave the way for a new addition to Swansea's striking ranks.