Highlights Notts County boss Luke Williams has been linked with the vacant manager position at Swansea City, suggesting a potential new opportunity.

Williams' playing style at Notts County aligns with Swansea City's historical style of play, making him an ideal candidate on paper.

Williams has shown loyalty to Notts County, turning down previous job offers, indicating that he values his current project and may not need to take a risk with a move to Swansea.

Notts County fans have already had to go through one anxious time of waiting to see whether manager Luke Williams would stay or not, and it could happen again.

Before Des Buckingham was appointed as Oxford United manager, Williams was heavily linked with taking the job. Football Insider reported that the 42-year-old was in "advanced talks" to become the next boss of the U's. That never ended up materialising, and he stayed in Nottinghamshire.

That resolve might be tested once again though. A new, and potentially better, opportunity may have arrived. Swansea City sacked manager Michael Duff on Monday night - he'd been there for less than six months and took charge of 21 competitive games. The 45-year-old joined the Welsh team after taking Barnsley to the League One play-off final in the previous campaign.

Duff departed with the Swans sitting in 18th place in the Championship table, with a record of five wins, six draws, and eight losses. They have a lot of talented players in their squad, and it looks like they might be trying to hit up Williams to see what he thinks about a move to south Wales.

Luke Williams linked with Swansea City job

The Notts County boss is said to be one of the names that the higher-ups at the Swansea.com Stadium have on their list of potential candidates, according to Wales Online. One other name that has been linked with the position is former Southampton and Luton Town manager Nathan Jones. He was recently offered the Rotherham United job, but he turned it down, as per Wales Online.

Alan Sheehan, who used to be an assistant to Jones, has been given the temporary role of running the first team. But, despite the rumours circulating about him, club sources stressed to the Welsh outlet that Jones is not in the running for the job. Wales Online also threw out the possibility of former Birmingham City manager John Eustace being an option; he's previously been considered for the role in the past.

Why Luke Williams would be a good fit for Swansea City

The 42-year-old looks to be an ideal candidate on paper. The Analyst's metrics on every team's style of play show that Williams' County side play similarly to how the Swans have done historically.

Both teams are quite slow and methodical in possession, although not exact parallels. Swansea play 3.65 passes per sequence compared to Notts' 4.35, and Duff's former side tended to move the ball a bit quicker than Williams'.

The similarities in methods are there. He'd have exciting players like Jamal Lowe, Jerry Yates and Matt Grimes to work with. The only question from Swansea's side would be about his experience, or lack of experience, at this level, but that's assuming that he'd be willing to leave Nottinghamshire.

Related 4 managers Swansea City must consider following Michael Duff sacking The Swans ended Duff's time as head coach abruptly on Monday night after over five months in charge in South Wales

Luke Williams should stay at Notts County

Williams has become a bit of a saint in that part of the world. He got them back up to the EFL in dramatic fashion, and they could be on their way to back-to-back promotions if they get back to their early season form. After the links between him and Oxford came out, and his former player Ruben Rodrigues, who now plays for the U's, said he'd like the next manager to be Williams, the County manager dismissed the reports.

"I know that I was linked with the job and it’s flattering because they’re a club doing so well," said Williams. "I haven’t had any contact, only with Ruben. I’m very happy, I have a wonderful club that I work for and we’re trying to progress."

By turning down a side that looks like they could be in a League One promotion battle by the end of the season, he's made it clear where his allegiances lie. You don't want to do a Michael Beale and turn down a club, say you aren't going anywhere, and then leave soon after.

He said it himself; he has a great project going on at Notts, one that revolves around him. Going to Swansea, who are in a bit of a state at the moment to be frank, would be a big risk, and one that he doesn't necessarily need to take. There will be jobs out there for him, at a higher level, no matter how this season goes.