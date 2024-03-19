Highlights Luke Williams led Swansea to a 2-0 victory over Cardiff City, moving them away from relegation and making him popular.

Williams' pre-match team talk included words from the club chef, emphasising playing the Swansea Way.

Williams celebrated with fans after the win, showcasing his character and bridging the gap between manager and supporters.

Getting one over on Cardiff City in the South Wales derby is always likely to make you a popular man with your own fans, but Swansea City boss, Luke Williams, made the effort to further endear himself to the Jack Army on Saturday night.

Williams oversaw a sensational 2-0 win at the Swansea.com Stadium, with goals coming from Liam Cullen and Jamal Lowe, and more than played his part in the incredible scenes of jubilation that unfolded at full-time.

The result moved Swans further away from the relegation zone, now sitting seven points clear of the bottom three with eight games of their campaign remaining.

Championship Table (As it stands March 18th) Team P GD Pts 9 Preston North End 37 -5 56 10 Middlesbrough 38 1 54 11 Cardiff City 38 -8 53 12 Sunderland 38 3 48 13 Watford 38 2 48 14 Bristol City 38 -3 47 15 Swansea City 38 -10 46 16 Millwall 38 -14 43

It was not Williams' first taste of success against Swansea's welsh rivals, having been the assistant manager during Russell Martin's tenure at the club, with his players becoming the first side to complete the league double in the derby's 110-year history.

Luke Williams' pre-match team talk ignited stunning display

Ahead of kick-off on Saturday afternoon, many managers would be sitting down in the dressing room preparing a rallying cry before the action commenced.

However, Williams adopted a different tactic ahead of their encounter with the Bluebirds.

Swansea received a team-talk before the Cardiff triumph from the club's head chef, Chris Watkins, who is a lifelong fan. His speech followed on from one delivered by kitman, Michael Eames, before Swansea's win at Cardiff last season.

The Swans boss detailed the talk around 'The Swansea Way'. At face value, it is often simply viewed as a style of play. There is no doubt that on-field philosophy is a major part of the picture.

The ability to dominate possession, to play at tempo with short, intricate passing. To have all 11 players comfortable with the ball at their feet. Playing progressive, positive football.

But it ran deeper than that. It factored in to managerial appointments. New managers were brought in to fit the club and not the other way around.

The focus was on young, ambitious coaches, with a tight focus on the technical aspects of play and a commitment to playing attractive football, and following a tough start upon his return to South Wales, Williams is showcasing not only his footballing knowledge, but also his character as a person.

Luke Williams spotted celebrating with fans after Cardiff victory

Following the victory, Swans fans descended on the town to celebrate the win over their arch rivals, but were perhaps surprised to see Williams join them for a few drinks.

Pictures and videos posted to social media over the weekend showed Williams getting friendly and drinking with supporters at sports bar Whitez.

In one video, the Swans boss is seen sharing a shot with a young fan, while in another he can be seen toasting his side's success with a Baby Guinness, presumably in a nod to St Patrick's Day.

However, this is not the only time Williams has enjoyed a drink with supporters. Following Notts County's promotion from the National League last term, the former Magpies boss joined players in the city to share a drink to celebrate their achievements.

Fans were also invited to join the team for a toast, with Williams and his players posing for photographs with supporters.

Williams even managed to find himself riding around on an E-Scooter late into the evening, shouting "we are going up" in regard to the Magpies' Wembley success against Chesterfield just 24 hours prior.

Swansea fans will love the fact that a gap has been bridged between fans and manager, given it is a very rare occurrence that a Championship manager would choose to share a drink with supporters following a victory.

It further shows the outstanding character Williams is, and following his derby day victory, has further endeared himself to the Jack Army, with many excited for what the future holds.