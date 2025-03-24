Ex-Swansea City head coach Luke Williams and former Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff have interviewed for the vacant manager's role at MK Dons, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The Dons parted ways with Scott Lindsey on 2 March, after a 1-0 defeat to Colchester United the day before meaning the club had lost eight of their previous 11 League Two fixtures at that point.

Lindsey has since been reappointed as Crawley Town boss last Friday, returning to the club he left to move to the Stadium MK just six months ago.

Football League World can exclusively reveal that former Swans boss Luke Williams and ex-Terriers gaffer Michael Duff have both been interviewed by MK Dons regarding the possibility of becoming Lindsey's successor.

Williams, 43, was relieved of his duties by Swansea on 17 February, having overseen a run of seven Championship defeats in the club's previous nine at the time.

Having guided Notts County to promotion out of the National League in the 2022/23 season, he would eventually depart for Swansea in January 2024, where he would steer the club to a 14th-placed finish in the second tier last term.

Williams does have links to MK Dons too, having spent time working as Russell Martin's assistant between November 2019-July 2021.

As for Duff, he departed Huddersfield Town on 9 March, having lost four of his previous five League One fixtures, with the Terriers dropping out of the play-off places at that time.

Williams and Duff could both present as being sizeable coups for MK Dons

With the Dons sitting 18th in League Two ahead of their trip to rock-bottom and seemingly doomed Carlisle United on Tuesday night, the club are in desperate need for someone to come in and stop the downward spiral they've been on over the last few seasons.

Since finishing third in League One in the 2021/22 season, the club would be relegated out of the third tier in 2022/23, before a fourth-placed finish in League Two last term preceded a play-off semi-final defeat to Crawley Town.

Williams' Swansea City v Duff's Huddersfield managerial stats - per Transfermarkt Manager Club Games Wins Draws Defeats Luke Williams Swansea 58 19 11 28 Michael Duff Huddersfield 43 20 7 16

Having danced with danger towards the foot of the division this season, the Dons have to arrest their slide down the pyramid ASAP, and appointing either Williams or Duff could give them a real chance of doing just that.

Both managers have pedigree at both League Two level and above, with Duff winning the division as Cheltenham Town boss in 2020/21, whilst Williams played a big hand in keeping Notts County in the fourth tier before departing for Swansea in 2024.

As such, either of them would surely present as solid appointments for the club to make, as they look to start climbing up the pyramid once again.