Notts County boss Luke Williams outlined why his side play the ball short from corners in a vociferous explanation during his pre-match press conference.

The battle for promotion from League Two is proving to be fiercely competitive this season, with several clubs all vying for a place inside the top three. Stockport County are the runaway leaders, at present, which could mean only two spots are left, and Notts will want to be one of them.

That would represent back-to-back promotions for the Magpies, who head into the game against AFC Wimbledon having won against Bradford City in their last fixture, which ended a run of two defeats in a row.

They occupy an automatic promotion spot by virtue of their superior goal difference and the gap to second place and Mansfield Town is now two points, with the likes of Wrexham, Crewe Alexandra, and Barrow also in the mix just behind Williams' side.

County last competed in the third tier of English football in 2015, so will be hoping to end their nine-year absence in 2024.

Everything is still to play for a team who have proven their consistency in the previous campaign as they earned an impressive 108 points on their way to promotion, and they have made a seamless transition to life back in League Two so far, in spite of them conceding at a fairly high rate for a team aiming for promotion.

League Two Table (As it stands November 24th) Team P GD Pts 1 Stockport County 18 21 41 2 Mansfield Town 17 18 35 3 Notts County 18 6 33 4 Wrexham 18 5 33 5 Crewe Alexandra 17 11 32 6 Barrow 18 6 31 7 Accrington Stanley 18 3 29 8 Gillingham 18 -6 28

What has Luke Williams' said about Notts County?

In a viral rant, Notts County's chief explained the reasons behind his team playing the ball short from corners regularly, with the Magpies one of the most proficient teams at scoring from corners in the EFL.

He said: "Right, I'm going to tell you the truth now. We have the most shots on target from corners in the EFL. One in four corners results in a shot on target, which is the best by a long way.

"We've actually scored the most goals in the division from corners, but you [reporters] don't know they're from corners, do you? Because unless we whack it in the box it's not a corner. We take a corner, we pass the ball, until that ball is turned over or we give it away or it goes off the pitch, it's still a corner.

"We are extremely successful at corners. I'm sorry to break your hearts, but it's the truth.

"I made sure we did the research, and I'm being serious now. Corners [crossing the ball into the box] have a very low success rate across football worldwide. When someone runs through the crowd and heads the ball and smashes it into the back of the net, we remember it.

"We don't remember the 50 corners that get caught by the goalkeeper or hit the side netting or get headed away. We just forget. We also forget that when ball comes into the pitch immediately and gets passed five times and crossed in from the other end we think it was open play, that it was just a part of the game; but it wasn't, it was from a corner."

Why is Williams' playing style such a powerful weapon?

Beyond the obvious that they are one of the best teams at corners, Notts' approach can also be of huge benefit long-term in other ways.

Of course, their ability to retain possession and their repeatable patterns of play when building through the thirds are well known, but that retention is likely to be key for a number of reasons as the season progresses.

Their ability to play through the thirds, keep the ball from turning over as often from set pieces, and speed up or slow down the tempo is a tool in their arsenal that few other sides in the fourth tier have.

They keep the ball in play more than any other EFL team and that can be so crucial to tiring out their opponent and their ability to score late against tiring legs, whilst also, their retention can be their biggest asset in improving them defensively as well as offensively.

County have conceded the sixth-most goals in the league so far, but the more they persist with their play style, the more likely they are to improve long-term at it, especially for their newer signings who did not have the benefit of a full campaign playing under Williams last year.

If you have the ball, your opponent can't score and you are more likely to, and Williams' methods will likely bear out on that front increasingly as the season progresses. His style of play is one of the most sustainable models in the sport long-term.