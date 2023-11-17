Highlights Luke Williams' commitment to Notts County is a huge boost for the club and its supporters, considering his outstanding job since his arrival last summer.

Williams' tactical ability has been evident in Notts County's attractive and attacking style of play, with players like Macauley Langstaff thriving under his guidance.

Although there were rumors linking Williams to Oxford United, his emphasis on his commitment to Notts County offers hope to supporters that he will remain at the club for a long time to come, increasing their chances of promotion this season.

It will be a huge relief to Notts County supporters to keep hold of head coach Luke Williams.

Football Insider claimed earlier this week that Williams was in "advanced talks" with League One side Oxford United as the U's search for a new manager following Liam Manning's departure to Bristol City.

However, Williams says that there has been no contact with Oxford, and he believes the rumours came about after Ruben Rodrigues, who made the move to the Kassam Stadium from Meadow Lane this summer, said that he would like the 42-year-old to replace Manning.

"I heard that our friend Ruben Rodrigues made a comment, and I actually spoke to Ruben," Williams told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"The journalist asked Ruben a question immediately after the game and the guys out there have their adrenaline going, and they’re in a certain frame of mind.

"I would say he was probably caught off guard a little bit. He said something after the game that probably sparked more attention.

"I know that I was linked with the job and it’s flattering because they’re a club doing so well.

"I haven’t had any contact, only with Ruben. I’m very happy, I have a wonderful club that I work for and we’re trying to progress."

Williams has been in charge of the Magpies since last June, and he led the club to promotion from the National League last season after beating Chesterfield on penalties in the play-off final in May.

Notts have made an excellent start to life back in League Two, and they currently sit fifth in the table, just two points from the automatic promotion places.

League Two Table (As it stands November 13th) Team P GD Pts 1 Stockport County 17 19 38 2 Wrexham 17 7 33 3 Mansfield Town 16 16 32 4 Crewe Alexandra 17 11 32 5 Notts County 17 4 30 6 Barrow 17 5 28 7 Morecambe 16 5 27 8 Accrington Stanley 17 1 26

Luke Williams' commitment is great news for Notts County

Williams' comments are undoubtedly a huge boost for the Magpies.

He has done an outstanding job at Meadow Lane since his arrival last summer, guiding the club back to the EFL after a four-year absence, and building a team that plays attractive, attacking football.

Williams has demonstrated his excellent tactical ability during his time at the club, with star striker Macauley Langstaff one example of a player who has thrived under his guidance.

It would have been understandable if Williams was tempted by a move to Oxford with the U's currently sitting second in the League One table, and while it does not seem that there was any truth in the links, it is reassuring that Williams has emphasised his commitment to the club.

Watch EFL Live This Week

Williams is likely to attract further interest from elsewhere in the future, but his comments offer hope to Notts supporters that he will remain at Meadow Lane for a long time to come.

It has been a disappointing few weeks for the Magpies, with back-to-back league defeats against Wrexham and Crewe Alexandra, but they are still firmly in promotion contention, and losing Williams would have been a devastating blow.

With Williams remaining at the helm, Notts have an excellent chance of securing a return to League One this season, and he should be praised for his loyalty to the club.