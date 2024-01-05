Highlights Swansea City appoint Luke Williams as their new manager, bringing in a manager who suits their desired style of attractive and goal-scoring football.

Swansea City have confirmed the appointment of Luke Williams as their new manager.

The Swans have been without a permanent manager since the beginning of December, when they decided to sack Michael Duff.

It was a decision that didn’t take many by surprise, as the club were in free fall down the table and looked set for a relegation battle.

The Welsh side took their time in finding a manager, with people like Chris Davies and interim boss Alan Sheehan linked with the vacant role.

However, Swansea have decided to go down a familiar route with the arrival of Williams, who has worked at the club before as assistant manager to Russell Martin.

Williams was preiously Notts County's manager, with him guiding the club back to the Football League after an excellent campaign in the National League. He now leaves the Magpies sitting in fifth-place in League Two, seven points from the automatic spots.

Luke Williams breaks silence after joining Swansea City from Notts County

After several weeks without a permanent manager, Swansea have finally found their replacement for Michael Duff by appointing Notts County manager Luke Williams as their new boss.

The Swans have confirmed the appointment today and speaking about his appointment, Williams told the club’s official website: “I want to bring goals, a lot of goals, and I have a fairly good track record with that.

“We need to be mean as well. A one-dimensional team is okay, but a real team is a team that attacks with the same vigour with which they defend.

“It’s going to be a tall order; we have to strive for something fantastic, and we begin that task now.

“At Notts County we managed to score the most goals in the country last season, and we conceded the fourth least.

“I like my teams to try to attack a lot and to try to score a lot. At my previous club, we had a great season and managed to get over the line somehow in the play-offs.

“I think the play-off campaign showed a side to the team that I love, which is the character, the relentless feeling that you won’t lose.

“This is something I want to bring here to try to create plenty of chances to score and try to be mean defensively as well.

“The only thing I can promise is that I’m going to work very, very hard. There’s no way that I’m going to take for granted the position I have at a club like this.

“I’m going to work and I’m going to give all the energy I have – that’s the promise to the supporters.

“Only a club of this magnitude with this quality could pull me away from an amazing job.

“I am in a place now that is so incredible, it was irresistible.”

Swansea City’s league position

There is no doubt about it that Williams is walking into a very big job, as Swansea City have been languishing in the bottom half of the Championship for a while now.

It’s been a real struggle for the Swans, as the appointment of Duff just never seemed to be the right fit, and results showed that.

However, with Alan Sheehan taking temporary charge of the first team, he has managed to guide the club further away from the relegation zone.

Williams walks into the hotseat with Swansea sitting in 16th place on 32 points, 10 points clear of third from bottom Sheffield Wednesday and eight points behind sixth-place Sunderland.

The former Notts County manager is likely going to be looking up, with that eight-point gap something he will be eager to shorten.

Luke Williams is the right fit for Swansea City

When you look at the appointment of Michael Duff and now look at Luke Williams arriving, it seems like a step forward for the club, as they are bringing in a manager who suits what they want.

Williams earned a reputation at Notts County for playing attracting, exciting football that produced a lot of goals but was also strong in defence, and that is what the Swansea board have been looking for.

So, while it is a risk given, he hasn’t managed in the Championship, it is the right appointment by the club, as he is a manager with a growing reputation and one that is surely going to be loved by the Swansea faithful.