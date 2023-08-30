Luke Thomas' Leicester City career has been somewhat turbulent to date.

A graduate of the club's academy, Thomas made his initial first-team breakthrough during the 2019/20 campaign and has gone on to feature on 85 occasions while representing England at every single age-group barring senior level.

Still only 22 years of age, the left-back possesses an array of experience within the game and played 17 times in the previous season as Leicester succumbed to relegation from the Premier League.

However, regular action has been much harder to come by following the managerial appointment of Enzo Maresca, who aspires to lead the team in a new direction and does not appear to see Thomas in his immediate plans.

He has not played a single minute of football thus far in the 2023/24 campaign, having been usurped by summer loan arrival Callum Doyle, a central defender by trade.

As such, a departure feels likely before the window closes this coming Friday and we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding the Leicester defender's future.

Leeds United transfer enquiry

According to The Athletic's Phil Hay, Leeds have lodged two approaches for Thomas over the summer.

It is believed that Daniel Farke has been keen to bolster his defensive options, something that has only been amplified further following the injury to Sam Byram during Saturday's 4-3 victory at Ipswich Town.

Leeds are particularly short-staffed in the left-back berth and had to play right-sided defender Cody Drameh there but he lasted just 21 minutes before he was hauled off after gifting Nathan Broadhead's goal for the hosts.

Any possible deal for Thomas would likely be a temporary one, although Leicester have understandable reservations about loaning the youngster to a direct Championship rival, who they will likely be fiercely competing against for promotion this season.

James Maddison communication

In an interesting turn of events, talkSPORT have claimed that former-Leicester captain James Maddison has sung Thomas' praises to Farke.

It was under the German's stewardship that Maddison earned his big move to Leicester in the summer of 2018, having racked up 14 goals and eight assists for Norwich City the season prior.

Therefore, the playmaker no doubt has a strong knowledge of how Farke operates and how Thomas can fit into his system, meaning that his believed communication in the deal could prove vital for all involved.

It remains to be seen whether the Leeds boss with follow Maddison's advice and push through a move for Thomas.

Man Utd interest

Leeds will face competition from the Red Devils for Thomas, who are plotting a shock move, according to the Daily Mail.

Erik Ten Hag's side have a left-back crisis themselves through injuries to both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, leaving former-Preston North End loanee Alvaro Fernandez as the only recognised out-and-out option there at the minute.

Right-back Diogo Dalot can operate on the other side of the pitch and did so during the 3-2 comeback victory over Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon, but he is not a natural fit there.

United are considering alternatives and Thomas is said to be one name on that shortlist.