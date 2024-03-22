Highlights Leicester City's Championship lead slipping due to recent poor form, now at risk of losing automatic promotion spot.

It has been a tough few weeks for Leicester City in the Championship.

The Foxes seemed to have built up an unassailable lead at the top of the table after an outstanding first half of the season, but their recent decline in form means that automatic promotion is no longer a certainty.

After winning one of their last five league games, Leicester now sit second in the table on goal difference behind Leeds United, and they are just one point clear of third-placed Ipswich Town, but they do have a game in hand on the pair.

Leicester City's financial breaches

Further pressure has been added to the Foxes' promotion push with the news that the club have been charged with set to be charged with breaching the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules last season, and they could face a points deduction next term, whichever division they are in.

Leicester officials have acknowledged that funds need to be raised before the end of June, and players will need to be sold to help balance the books.

One player who could be impacted by the club's financial situation is defender Luke Thomas, who is currently on loan at Middlesbrough.

Luke Thomas' Leicester City departure seems inevitable this summer

Thomas came through the Leicester academy, and he established himself in the first team during Brendan Rodgers' time in charge.

The left-back became an important part of the Foxes' team, and after impressing with his performances, there was even speculation that he was on Gareth Southgate's radar for potential inclusion in England's squad for the World Cup in 2022.

Thomas did not make the plane to Qatar, and after struggling for regular starts last season as Leicester were relegated from the Premier League, he has spent this campaign away from the King Power Stadium.

The 22-year-old joined top flight side Sheffield United on loan in August, and he became the club's first-choice left-back after his arrival, but he fell out of favour after Chris Wilder replaced Paul Heckingbottom as Blades manager in December, and his loan at Bramall Lane was mutually terminated the following month.

Thomas then made the move to Middlesbrough, but he has made just five appearances for Michael Carrick's side so far, and he has remained an unused substitute for the last four games.

It is fair to say that Thomas has found it difficult at the Riverside Stadium, and FLW's Boro fan pundit Dana Malt admitted she has been disappointed with his displays.

"I didn't really have so much of an expectation of Luke Thomas when he joined Middlesbrough, I just categorised him as a backup left-back, because thankfully Lukas Engel has been fit and available for some time now," Dana said.

"Other than that, we don’t have depth there, so Luke Thomas was a necessary pickup. But the fact Michael Carrick started him ahead of Engel was a real head-scratcher, and coupled with the fact his performances just weren’t up to par, it just raised eyebrows even further.

"So I’m glad Engel has regained his place in the starting eleven because I just wasn’t impressed with Luke Thomas whatsoever. He was wasteful in attack, there just didn’t seem to be a lot of positive outcomes from him from an attacking standpoint. Defensively, I think he was very suspect one-on-one and he’s not the strongest physically either, so I felt like in a battle with a somewhat quick winger, he just fell short.

"So overall, I would say I’ve been disappointed with his impact despite pretty much having no expectations of him when he joined."

Right-back James Justin and centre-back Callum Doyle are both ahead of Thomas in Enzo Maresca's pecking order at Leicester, and after two underwhelming loan spells, it seems unlikely that he will have a future at his parent club.

Thomas is out of contract at the end of the season, and with the FFP issues meaning that the Foxes will need to be ruthless with their summer business, it would be a big surprise if he was offered a new deal.

There is no doubt that Thomas has a lot of ability, but he has lost his way in recent years, and an exit from the King Power Stadium this summer would allow him to find a new permanent home and rebuild his career elsewhere.