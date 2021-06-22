Luke Steele drops major hint over potential imminent Coventry City move for 29-year-old

Former Coventry City loanee Luke Steele has provided a major hint on Instagram suggesting that Jamie Paterson could be set to join Coventry City this summer.

Paterson is a free agent this summer after being named as one of the players that Bristol City were letting go at the end of their deals with the club. The 29-year-old managed to make 20 appearances for the Robins in the Championship last term and scored three goals and provided two assists in the process.

The attacker has already previously been linked with a move to the likes of Birmingham City, Nottingham Forest, Stoke City and Millwall. That shows that he is still a player that is valued as being someone who can be a useful option in the English second tier for whoever signs him this summer.

Steele spent a brief time playing with Paterson at Bristol City a few seasons ago, and the goalkeeper has now provided a major hint on Instagram that the winger could be closing in on a move to Coventry City this summer.

That came in response to a message from the 29-year-old on his personal Instagram account about looking forwards to next term.

The verdict

This is a very encouraging hint for the Sky Blues and it suggests that Coventry could be set to pull off an excellent signing on a free transfer this summer. Paterson is a player that still has a lot of quality to offer and he is someone that is proven to be Championship quality.

The 29-year-old is still in the prime years of his career and he will feel that he has a major point to prove to Bristol City in the next few years after they decided to allow him to leave the club. That could potentially see him thrive for the Sky Blues and this looks like a really positive step for Mark Robins’ side.

It had been a quiet summer for the Sky Blues to date and there were frustrations amongst fans over the lack of arrivals so far. However, if Steele’s hint proves to be accurate here then Coventry would have pulled off a very good addition to the squad you feel.