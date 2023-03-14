Luke O’Nien shares message Sunderland supporters are going to love after Norwich win

Sunderland put their season back on track over the weekend, winning 1-0 against Norwich City in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Sunday afternoon.

Tony Mowbray’s side had slipped adrift of the race for the top-six in the build-up to the weekend, losing three straight games and finding themselves four without a win.

However, Abdoullah Ba struck on 15 minutes at Carrow Road, with that early strike enough for a narrow victory.

It was, of course, a long trip for the Sunderland supporters to make early on a Sunday, with the club moving to praise them on social media in the hours that followed.

There was plenty of reaction to that video across social media, including that of Luke O’Nien, who had been in the thick of the action at Norwich with a big defensive performance.

He piled the praise onto Sunderland’s supporters, quote tweeting their message: “Amen to that. Thank you to you travelling fans.”

Amen to that 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Thank you to you travelling fans 😘 https://t.co/pihUftiVb3 — Luke O'Nien (@LukeONien) March 13, 2023

A kiss emoji was attached to that, as O’Nien cheekily referenced another incident in the game that saw him peck Jacob Sorensen after an incident late in the game.

When your mam says no getting into fights… just kiss and make up 😘 #doneherproud🥰🤣 pic.twitter.com/fKW3Timp0I — Luke O'Nien (@LukeONien) March 13, 2023

Sunderland are looking to back up that victory over Norwich this week when they return to the Stadium of Light to host Sheffield United on Wednesday.

Sunderland fans travel in numbers and they consistently make themselves heard at Championship grounds up and down the country.

A trip to Norwich on a Sunday lunchtime is far from straightforward for them and they deserve huge credit for their effort.

It’s clearly appreciated by the players.

