Highlights Sunderland has passed two major tests since sacking head coach Tony Mowbray, winning against West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United.

Interim head coach Mike Dodds has led the team to victory, prompting calls for him to be given more time in charge.

Luke O'Nien has been a standout player for Sunderland, providing consistent performances at center-back despite competition from new signings.

Sunderland have faced two absolutely massive tests since sacking head coach Tony Mowbray last week - and they've passed them with flying colours.

Some eyebrows were raised among the Black Cats fanbase when Mowbray's exit was announced last Monday as the club were just three points off the play-off spots of the Championship.

But Mowbray's frustrations with the club's striker situation, in which none of the four forwards recruited in the summer for him had scored yet, was seemingly the end of the line for owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, who parted company with the 60-year-old.

Related Pundits back Mike Dodds to be handed golden Sunderland opportunity Dodds has won both games as interim Black Cats head coach, leading to calls for Kyril Louis-Dreyfus to give the 37-year-old more time

Ahead of the visit of West Bromwich Albion to the Stadium of Light this past Saturday, first-team coach Mike Dodds was put in caretaker charge of the first-team, and a composed performance was put in in a 2-1 win for the Wearsiders.

And an even tougher test arrived in the North East on Tuesday night in the form of Leeds United, but Daniel Farke's side were put to the sword as Jobe Bellingham's 78th-minute header secured all three points in a 1-0 success.

That result put Sunderland into the play-off spots once more, and with an inspired performance at the back, the Black Cats leader on the pitch continues to be Luke O'Nien, who has been an ever-present at centre-back aside from one match where he was suspended for picking up five bookings.

O'Nien sends message to Sunderland fans following Leeds win

As one of the fan favourites at the Stadium of Light, O'Nien is respected by many and he posted a message on Instagram the day after a huge win on home soil against an automatic promotion contender.

O'Nien praised his team-mates for a huge performance and also hailed the fanbase for their efforts to get the team over the line against dangerous opposition.

And it was a real show of team spirit under an interim head coach in Dodds that has had to step up and prove a point after a poor first temporary spell in 2022 following the sacking of Lee Johnson, where matches were lost against Doncaster Rovers and Cheltenham Town before Alex Neil's appointment.

O'Nien faces competition for starting spot under new head coach

Considering he stands at just 5 ft 9 in, O'Nien isn't your traditional centre-back as he's rather undersized for the role, but more often than not he will put in a solid performance and he always puts his body on the line.

But there has been fresh competition for places since the summer, with young defensive pair Nectarios Triantis and Jenson Seelt both arriving from Central Coast Mariners and PSV Eindhoven respectively.

Seelt put in a solid performance as part of a back three against Leeds, and in time, there's a chance that he could end up replacing O'Nien, although at the age of 29 he will not be wanting to step aside just yet from the starting 11.

The new head coach for Sunderland though - whoever that may be - may have his own ideas though and would rather have Dan Ballard partner a Seelt or Triantis - for now though, O'Nien is playing with consistency and long may it continue in the eyes of Black Cats fans.