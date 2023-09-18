Highlights Sunderland's win over QPR has extended their winning run, with two consecutive victories and three out of the last four.

Luke O'Nien expressed his gratitude to the traveling fans for their support during the game.

Luke O’Nien has posted a social media message to Sunderland supporters following the team’s weekend win.

The Black Cats moved up to seventh in the Championship table with a 3-1 win at Loftus Road against 10-player QPR.

The London club had taken the lead after just 12 minutes courtesy of Kenneth Paal, but a red card for Jack Colback just 10 minutes later turned the tide in Sunderland’s favour.

Tony Mowbray’s side went into the break all square after a stoppage-time equaliser before halftime.

Goals from Daniel Ballard and Abdoullah Ba sealed all three points for the Wearside outfit away from home.

What has Luke O’Nien said about Sunderland’s win over QPR?

O’Nien posted a response to a video of away supporters celebrating one of the team’s goals on Saturday afternoon.

The 28-year-old issued his gratitude to the travelling fans for coming down to the capital to cheer on the team as they look to push for promotion to the Premier League this season.

“Great weekend in the capital!!!” wrote O’Nien, via his personal Twitter account.

“Thank you to the travelling fans.”

Sunderland have now earned 10 points from a possible 18, sitting just one point outside of the top six after the opening six fixtures.

The Black Cats will be aiming for another play-off finish this season after finishing in the top six in their first campaign back in the Championship last year.

A defeat to Luton Town over two legs ended their hopes of a consecutive promotion back to the Premier League, but Mowbray’s side will be hoping that second time's the charm this term.

How has Luke O’Nien fared for Sunderland this season?

O’Nien’s importance to Sunderland has grown and grown since the team gained promotion to the second tier in 2022.

The arrival of Mowbray as manager has seen the utility player cement his place as a regular starter in the Sunderland team.

He has made six starts for the side this campaign already, helping the team to three wins, one draw and two losses.

Sunderland are currently unbeaten in their last four in the league, earning wins over Rotherham United, Southampton and now QPR during that run.

Mowbray’s side return to action again this midweek with a Wednesday night clash away from home.

The Black Cats visit Ewood Park, where Mowbray will take on his former club Blackburn Rovers.

Can Sunderland fight for promotion again this season?

Sunderland’s form in the last few games is more what we were expecting from the team during pre-season.

Early defeats to Preston North End and Ipswich Town had raised some concerns that the club was going to suffer a sophomore slump after their Luton disappointment in May.

But Mowbray has responded well to speculation over his future by overseeing a good run of form, raising optimism that a promotion push is on the cards again this year.

A visit to Ewood Park will be a fun affair for the veteran coach, given he spent five years with the Lancashire club before taking over Sunderland.