Sunderland captain Luke O’Nien has thanked Tony Mowbray for the work he did at Sunderland after his surprise departure this week.

Sunderland sack Tony Mowbray

The 1-1 draw with Millwall on Saturday, which made it three without a win for the Black Cats, was Mowbray’s last in charge, as it was announced 48 hours later that he had lost his job.

It was a decision that divided opinion, as Mowbray had done a fine job with the Wearside outfit last season, as they reached the top six, and they’re currently ninth in the table, only three points away from the play-offs.

Championship Table (As it stands December 7th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

Nevertheless, the hierarchy clearly feel this is needed to help Sunderland move forward, and they are now on the lookout for his successor.

Luke O’Nien sends Tony Mowbray message

During his 15 months at the Stadium of Light, O’Nien became a key player for Mowbray.

The versatility of the 29-year-old appealed to the boss, with the ex-Wycombe man filling in various roles, before establishing himself at centre-back.

His ability to read the game and play out from the back made O’Nien key to the way that Mowbray wanted to play, and his personality and leadership was also valued, as he took the captain’s armband.

So, it’s perhaps no surprise that O’Nien took to social media to send a heartfelt message to his former boss, as he talked up the unity that he created within the group, and he shared several images.

“A photo that epitomised the gaffer. Treated us all like his family & brought me, the lads and our club some unforgettable moments! Thank you, Gaffer.”

Tony Mowbray was appreciated by the Sunderland squad

This shows that Mowbray was respected in the dressing room, and the players will recognise the progress that was made under his guidance.

There was a lot of anger when Alex Neil left for Stoke in August last year, and it was controversial that he thought it was a step up for him.

So, Mowbray was taking over a club in a bit of a mess, and the window was about to close. However, he got the best of the players in the group, who benefited from the expansive style of play he encouraged.

Most fans would agree that the campaign last time out was a memorable one, even if it ended in disappointment, and players like O’Nien helped restore pride back at Sunderland after what had been a tough time for the club.

Sunderland prepare for life after Tony Mowbray

These things happen in football though, and all connected to Sunderland will be keen to build on the good work that Mowbray did at the Stadium of Light.

Mike Dodds has been leading the team in preparation for the weekend fixture against West Brom, which is the first of seven for the side before the huge FA Cup tie against Newcastle on January 6.

The search for Mowbray’s successor continues, and a host of names have been linked with the vacancy, with Swedish coach Kim Hellberg thought to have had an interview about taking the job.