Sunderland midfielder Luke O'Nien took to social media to share an emotional message with the club's supporters after their play-off exit.

The Black Cats enjoyed an outstanding season as they reached the play-offs in their first year back in the Championship, but they were beaten 3-2 by Luton Town on aggregate in the semi-finals as they missed out on a second consecutive final at Wembley.

O'Nien once again played a pivotal role for the Black Cats this campaign, and he was a virtual ever-present, scoring three goals and providing one assist in 47 appearances in all competitions.

The 28-year-old's versatility has proven incredibly useful, and he has spent much of the season playing in defence, filling in at both centre-half and full-back.

Manager Tony Mowbray has frequently praised O'Nien for his performances, underlining his importance to the team.

"Luke O'Nien - there are people here who know him better than I do, but what I would say is that I don't think I've ever managed a better human being than Luke O'Nien," Mowbray told Chronicle Live in December. "He just does everything right, he is an amazing guy.

"If anything, he overworks the coaches because he wants to watch every touch he has had in every game and see what he can do better. Then he wants to go out and practice and practice and practice.

"He's a kid that, again, I didn't really study his history but if he started at Wycombe as a young boy, and he has made massive strides in his career, I'm sure that if Sunderland don't keep on progressing, that kid will find a way to get to the Premier League himself. He is an amazing kid."

What did Luke O'Nien say?

O'Nien shared a heartfelt message with Black Cats supporters on Twitter, reflecting on the season and promising that the disappointment will motivate him and his team-mates for next season.

What next for Sunderland?

It was an incredible effort by the Black Cats to reach the play-offs this season.

Mowbray did an outstanding job to lead his side to the top six, despite the adversity he has faced with a lengthy injury list, with captain Corry Evans and star striker Ross Stewart missing large portions of the campaign.

There is uncertainty over Mowbray's future with reports that he is "fighting for his job" at the Stadium of Light, while the club are said to be bracing themselves for interest in the likes of Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts.

But if Mowbray remains in charge and with characters like O'Nien in the squad, it would be no surprise to see them mount another promotion challenge next term.