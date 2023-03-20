Sunderland's Luke O'Nien has suggested that refereeing decisions will even themselves out over the course of the season after their controversial late penalty against Luton Town on Saturday.

Entering the last 10 minutes at the Stadium of Light, it looked as though the Hatters were on course for another impressive victory away from home but Amad Diallo won and converted an 86th-minute penalty to ensure the points were shared.

It looked as though there was minimal contact on the Manchester United loanee before he hit the deck and Luton boss Rob Edwards fumed at the decision after the game.

Unsurprisingly, O'Nien took a different view on the game's pivotal moment and told Chronicle Live that it was evidence that officials are human beings whose mistakes will even themselves out over the course of a season.

He explained: "It's difficult because for example take the other night [against Sheffield United], we trust our line and the way we set up, and we did well. You look at the goal and we set up the way we should set up, and it was offside.

"Listen, people are going to moan, they are going to complain and you have to remember we are all human, we all make mistakes I've made mistakes this season and will continue to make them, referees are going to make mistakes as well.

"Of course if you are on the receiving end it's a bit more difficult because you have the emotion, but I think over the course of the season it will even itself out. If you take kind of an isolated decision like the other day of course it's frustrating because we have walked away with no points when we should have done, and could have gone on to get the three.

"From my approach I understand referees are human just like us and are going to make mistakes as well. Maybe it's just going to make the referees better when they are watching the games back, the same as a player.

"We make a mistake, we watch it back, we get better. Maybe there is a call for them to get better quicker, but I just take the approach they are human and they make mistakes just as we do as well.

"You just have to focus on your own performance. The other night cost us a goal but we still focused today on doing the right things, the approach is still the same way.

"I understand the frustration, I'm frustrated as well, but we are all human."

The result leaves Sunderland seven points short of the top six heading into the March international break.

They will head to Turf Moor to take on Burnley in their first game back after the Championship hiatus on Friday 31st March.

The Verdict

You'd imagine O'Nien wouldn't have felt quite as zen about the refereeing situation after the costly offside call against the Blades but he is right, things do tend to even themselves out over the course of a season.

That doesn't mean costly mistakes should happen, however, and the Sunderland player's thoughts will offer little to Luton or their manager.

We are heading into the business end of the season now and those two dropped points could end up being vital in what is a tight race for the top six.

Unfortunately for the Hatters, they'll have to wait a while for their chance to bounce back due to the international break.