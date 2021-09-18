Luke O’Nien reveals Sunderland hope amid impressive League One start

It’s been a fast start for the Black Cats this season, with Lee Johnson’s side picking up 15 points from a possible 18.

Midfielder Luke O’Nien is determined to keep the good times going as there is a ‘great feel’ to the club at the moment as they head to Fleetwood top of the table.

O’Nien was speaking ahead of the trip to Fleetwood, saying the players are trying to keep the momentum going so they can keep building on a solid platform for the season.

He told The Chronicle Live: “We just have to keep building off the platform that we’ve given ourselves. From front to back I feel we’ve performed really well, so we just have to keep that momentum going.”

With their only defeat coming against Burton Albion, O’Nien says they’re taking nothing for granted ahead of their trip to Highbury this weekend: “They’re a good team, dangerous going forward, and we’ve done our homework on them. We have to respect them, but equally we have a game-plan to implement.”

The midfielder, who signed a new three-year deal in the summer, also spoke about the atmosphere at Sunderland at the moment under Lee Johnson after a few seasons under a cloud: “Since the start of the season, I think the atmosphere in the dressing room has been very good and all around the place from upstairs to downstairs.

“It’s a really enjoyable place here to be playing football. The young guys have done really well too, and there’s a great feel around the place which we need to work hard to continue.”

The Verdict

It’s been a bleak few years for Sunderland fans. From suffering back-to-back relegations to play-off heartache in League One, there hasn’t been much joy.

But with the strong start underway this season, and a positive feeling around the club, the Black Cats could finally claw their way out of League One and into Championship.

In Lee Johnson, they have an experienced manager who knows his way around League One as well as a squad that is well balanced, so this season is as good as any for Sunderland.

