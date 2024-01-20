Highlights Sunderland suffered a disappointing 1-0 loss to Hull City, leading to a lot of emotion and disappointment in the dressing room.

The Black Cats' struggles in front of goal continue, with only three shots on target despite dominating possession. They need to find a solution, potentially in the transfer market.

Luke O’Nien has revealed the reaction from the Sunderland dressing room following the team’s 1-0 loss on Friday night.

A second-half strike from Fabio Carvalho saw Hull City come away with all three points at the Stadium of Light.

It was a big game in the battle for a top-six finish, with the Black Cats leading the Tigers by just one point going into the evening kick-off.

But Liam Rosenior’s side leapfrogged the Black Cats with an away win to complete a league double over the Wearside outfit for this campaign.

Michael Beale has now suffered four league defeats from his opening six games in charge of the club.

Luke O’Nien reveals Sunderland reaction to Hull loss

O’Nien revealed that there was a lot of emotion following the loss, with everyone hoping to push for a place in the Premier League for next season.

The 29-year-old admitted that talking after a poor result is cheap as the team knows it needs to improve its results on the pitch.

“We talked as a group just about the game,” said O’Nien, via the Sunderland Echo.

“There wasn’t too much said in the fact that we’re in tomorrow and have our meetings tomorrow.

“There is also a lot of emotion, disappointment after the game.

“A common theme whether it’s a win or a loss, we tend to have a little chat here and there and the bigger debrief goes tomorrow where emotions have settled down.

“I know quite a few people will watch the game back tonight and give a better perspective and better lessons tomorrow.

“We all have a voice, whether it’s half-time or before the game there are lots of voices contributing to performances.

“There are always voices and that will be the same again tomorrow.

“It’s all for the same thing.

“We all want to win and want to get better, having voices after defeats is just as important as having voices after a win.

“We all want the same thing, we want to get into the play-offs, we want to get into the Premier League.

“It’s our job to back that up with performances and if we don’t we just have to keep looking to improve and keep looking to get better.”

Sunderland's league position

Sunderland slipped to eighth with last night’s loss, and could fall even lower in the table following the rest of the weekend’s action.

Head coach Beale will be under pressure to deliver results quickly, with supporters voicing their displeasure at the final whistle.

Next up for the Black Cats is a home game against Stoke City on 27 January.

Sunderland’s woes in front of goal strike again

Sunderland had 15 shots to two against Hull last night, but were only able to manage three on target.

Beale’s side dominated possession, with 58% of the ball, but were unable to create too many dangerous chances.

Meanwhile, Hull were ruthless in attack and made the most of the few opportunities they could make.

This is a familiar loss for supporters, with the Black Cats needing to find a solution to their issues in front of goal if they are to compete for the play-offs this season.

A solution could be found in the transfer market, but they have less than two weeks to bring someone in now.