Luke O'Nien has praised the "immense" support at the Stadium of Light after Saturday's 2-2 draw against Watford.

Late goals from O'Nien and Patrick Roberts helped the Black Cats come from two down to salvage a point, which could be vital in the race for the Championship play-offs.

Sunderland's play-off hopes

Saturday's draw against the Hornets meant Tony Mowbray's side were unable to move back into the top six but are just two points behind sixth-place Millwall and three behind fifth-place Coventry City meaning a win against Preston North End on the final day of the 2022/23 campaign could be enough to secure a play-off place – if results elsewhere go their way.

Given this is their first season back in the Championship and they've had to deal with some key injuries, a top six finish would be a remarkable achievement.

Luke O'Nien's message to Sunderland fans

O'Nien has taken to Twitter to react to the dramatic finish at the Stadium of Light on Saturday and thanked fans for their "immense" support.

The 28-year-old has proven his worth to the Black Cats again this season. His versatility has been particularly important given the injury issues that have ruled out a number of Mowbray's key men.

The majority of O'Nien's 40 Championship appearances in 2022/23 have come at centre-back due to injuries to the likes of Dan Ballard and Danny Batth but he's also stepped in at right-back, left-back, and central midfield.

What is Luke O'Nien's contract situation at Sunderland?

He is set to enter the final 12 months of his contract at the Stadium of Light this summer but you'd imagine that the North East club will look to offer him an extension.

If there were question marks over whether he could contribute at Championship level, he has surely put those to bed this season.

Mowbray must love having a player that he knows will give 100% every time, no matter what position he plays in, while he seems to be a leader in what is a pretty young squad.