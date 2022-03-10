Luke O’Nien pens heartfelt message after Sunderland return

Sunderland’s Luke O’Nien has penned a heartfelt message on Twitter after he returned to help the Black Cats beat Fleetwood Town on Tuesday evening.

The versatile and reliable 27-year-old had been missing since December after having surgery on a shoulder issue that had troubled him for some time.

O’Nien came off the bench with the scores level in the second half at the Stadium of Light and put Sunderland ahead 11 minutes later, reacting first to get to Jermain Defoe’s blocked shot and hammer a first time finish into the bottom corner.

Jack Clarke bagged the home side’s third late on, in what was not a pretty performance but a vital three points in the play-off race.

It’s a race that O’Nien now looks set to play a key part in and he took to Twitter yesterday to pen a heartfelt message after scoring on his return to the side – thanking everyone that had helped in his recovery.

Missed fighting for those points with the boys 🔴⚪️ Thank you to those people who worked with me to rebuild the mind & body to return for nights like this ⚽️❤️ Let's Keep Building 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/rkSwl8pLqv — Luke O'Nien (@LukeONien) March 9, 2022

The midfielder may well have earned himself a place in the starting XI for Sunderland’s home tie with Crewe on Saturday.

The Verdict

This is a classy message from O’Nien, thanking all those that have helped him get back to match action, and it highlights the leadership qualities he offers.

That side of his game has been missed by Sunderland as much as his actual attacking and defensive qualities so it is massive for them that he’s returned with a bang at a vital part of the season.

We’ve seen in his three and a half years with the club that he’s a player that can be relied on to give 100% and perform wherever he players – and he’s capable of slotting in at a whole range of positions.

His return should also ease the blow of Alex Pritchard’s injury.