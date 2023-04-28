Luke O'Nien has penned an emotional message to his Sunderland teammates, the club staff, and the fans after the birth of his new son on the weekend.

His wife gave birth on Friday evening but with Tony Mowbray desperately short of defensive options, the Black Cats utility player was still able to play his part in a vital victory against West Bromwich Albion, their rivals in the race for the top six.

Sunderland promotion chances

A brace from defender Dennis Cirkin helped Sunderland beat the Baggies 2-0 on Sunday to move into sixth in the Championship with two games left of the season.

That means that their hopes of reaching the play-offs, and potentially securing a second promotion in two seasons to take them back to the Premier League, is in their hands.

Luke O'Nien's emotional Sunderland message

O'Nien missed the 1-0 away win over Cardiff City on Bank Holiday Monday as it was too far to travel that close to his son's due date but amid an injury crisis at centre-back, the 28-year-old answered the call this weekend.

With his son, Jude Jay O’Nien, born on Friday evening, he hot-footed it down to The Hawthorns and linked up with the squad late on Saturday evening ahead of the Sunday lunchtime kick-off before heading back up to the North East with all three points and the clean sheet.

The Black Cats player took to Twitter yesterday to pen an emotional message to his teammates, the club staff, and the fans after what had been a very special weekend for him and his family.

Sunderland remaining fixtures

What a phenomenal servant O'Nien has been and continues to be for Sunderland.

His job isn't done yet either as with defensive availability still an issue, the 28-year-old is in line to play a vital role in the final weeks of the Championship season.

The Black Cats host Watford on Saturday before travelling to Deepdale to take on fellow top six hopefuls Preston North End on the final day.

It looks as though it could go down to the wire and in a young team, O'Nien's leadership is going to be vital.