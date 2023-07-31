Highlights Luke O'Nien expresses gratitude towards Sunderland fans for welcoming him and his family and creating incredible memories during his five years at the club.

Sunderland utility player Luke O'Nien has penned an emotional message to Black Cats fans as he reflected on five years since making his move to the Stadium of Light.

O'Nien thanked supporters "from the bottom of our hearts" for welcoming him and his family "in as your own" and said he is keen to create more "incredible memories" on Wearside.

Luke O'Nien's Sunderland career

The 28-year-old joined from Wycombe Wanderers in July 2018 with the Black Cats preparing for League One after suffering relegation from the Championship.

O'Nien has been a regular fixture ever since - a player trusted by multiple managers and used in a range of positions - and has tallied up 221 appearances in total.

The majority of his 18 goals and 15 assists came in his first two seasons at the Stadium of Light when he mostly featured as a forward-thinking right-back or in attacking midfield.

In recent years, O'Nien's versatility and experience has seen him play across the back four and midfield - with a recent focus on centre-back and holding midfield - but he has always given everything for the shirt.

Luke O'Nien message to Sunderland fans

His attitude and the key part he played in the promotion back to the Championship via the League One play-offs in 2021/22 have made him a very popular figure among the Sunderland faithful.

On his fifth anniversary of signing for the Black Cats, O'Nien reached out to supporters to thank them for welcoming him in as one of their own and for all the incredible moments he'd enjoyed at the club, adding that he's hoping to create even more.

Via Twitter, he said: "Today I celebrate 5 years since I joined this incredible club. My family and I want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for welcoming us in as your own & the incredible memories that have come with our time on Wearside! Let's have some more."

New role for Luke O'Nien in 2023/24?

Though he's been used in central defence in the past and performed admirably there when Tony Mowbray's options were limited due to injuries in last year's Championship play-offs, the new season will be the first when the position has been O'Nien's primary focus.

He told The Northern Echo earlier this month that while he is still happy to be a utility player, he now thinks of himself as a centre-back.

The Englishman explained: "Do you call me a centre-half now? You can call me whatever you want.

“Listen, I know what my job is and I know what I’ve got to do.

“If the gaffer wants me or needs me in other positions, then I’ll play there. I think I’ve made that clear over the last five or six years. But yeah, for the minute, I think I’m a centre-half.”

Sunderland's opening fixtures in 2023/24

Competition for places looks likely to be high at Sunderland this season as they look to at least match last term's top six finish.

They kick things off on Sunday 6th August against newly-promoted side Ipswich Town, who have lofty aspirations of their own, at the Stadium of Light.

Mowbray's side will host Crewe on Tuesday 8th August in the first round of the Carabao Cup before travelling to Deepdale on the following Saturday to take on Preston North End.

Their final games in August come against Rotherham United - at home on Saturday 19th - and Coventry City - away on Saturday 26th.