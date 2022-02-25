Luke O’Nien opens up on injury struggles at Sunderland

Luke O’Nien has not featured for Sunderland since late November due to a shoulder injury and is currently enduring a frustrating spell on the sidelines.

The 27-year-old has been one of the best performers for the Black Cats since their relegation from the Premier League and will be desperate to battle for a place in the first team under Alex Neil.

O’Nien was keen to publish his struggles on the sidelines and offer support to people in a similar situation.

The former Wycombe Wanderers man ,took to Instagram to express his emotions and explain his situation on Thursday evening.

He wrote: “I see myself as quite a strong person so thought I’d be ok dealing with a long term injury.

“I didn’t think that being sidelined would affect me.

“However, I was wrong, and being completely honest, I’ve struggled.

“I always thought if I got injured it would be quite straightforward.

“Do the necessary rehab and get stronger until I was fit to play again.

“Over the past few months I’ve discovered it’s not that simple and I’ve learnt a few tough lessons.

“I know there are other footballers going through similar so I’ve decided to share my experience in this post.

“Being injured and unable to play caused a massive unbalance in my life:

“My usual daily routine went out the window, I had more time on my hands and didn’t know how to fill it.

“Uncertainty set in – When will I get back? How long will it take? Will I be the same player? Will I play again?

“I felt lonely.

“I lost the daily connection I had with my teammates as I rehabbed in isolation.

“I started to question my identity.

“I’m a footballer.

“Who am I if I can’t play football?

“I got frustrated waiting for stitches and wounds to heal.

“Being unable to exercise resulted in my muscle mass dropping significantly so I felt as if my body was getting weaker.

“I felt like I wasn’t contributing to my team.

“All I could do was watch them play from the sidelines week in week out.

“Being injured led to me feeling lonely, to not wanting to get out of bed in the morning, to not wanting to be social.

“I became withdrawn, frustrated and angry.

“I took it out on the people I love the most, being grumpy, snappy and I imagine quite difficult to live with.

“In all honesty I was really surprised at the effect being injured had on my life and I’ve had to do some work on myself to get out of the rut.

“When injured we may not be able to train our bodies but we can use the time to train our minds.

“I realised that I couldn’t just sit there and hope to feel better or bury the pain.

“That I had to do something about it.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Sunderland players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Simon Mignolet Yes No

“Here are the things that helped me:

“Get more certainty by making new daily routines & setting / working towards targets.

“Having structure in the day is really important and definitely helps.

“Stay connected with people in a different way.

“For example while I’ve been injured me and my friend have been helping the Sunderland academy players.

“Re-define who you are.

“You can’t define yourself by something that can get taken away or will stop one day.

“You’re not just ‘a footballer’ you are a person who plays football amongst other things.

“Contribute in a different way.

“You may not be able to play but there are other ways you can help the team succeed.

“Maybe you can support other players or the club in some other way.

“Grow as a player. “You have time to reflect. “Study yourself. “Talk to players who have been there and done it, who you can learn from. “Their advice can make you a better player and person.

“An injury is a great time to rebuild the body but even better, to rebuild the mind!

“I just wanted to let you injured players out there know…I understand how you feel, I’ve felt it. “But I promise you better days are ahead.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke O’Nien (@lukeonien)

It is a huge positive to see that O’Nien has the confidence to wear his heart of his sleeve like this and publish his feelings on such a large platform.

The Verdict

It speaks to his character, that O’Nien wants to show support to other players, some that he will not even know personally, when he is struggling himself and that will be reflected in the positive response to his post.

O’Nien has been a huge player for Sunderland in the last few years and will have been frustrated not to have won promotion with the club in recent years, his return to the first team could prove a pivotal moment in the Black Cats’ pursuit of a play-off finish.

With the hectic schedule that have been laid out in the EFL in recent years, there has been an increase in the regularity of injuries to players, meaning that there will be many who will be able to relate to O’Nien’s comments and take something from them.