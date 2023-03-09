Luke O’Nien issues upbeat Sunderland outlook despite major dip in form

Sunderland have been encouraged to finish the season strongly by Luke O’Nien, who is insistent that there’s still plenty to play for at the Stadium of Light.

Tony Mowbray’s side were sitting fifth in the Championship table just last month following their 3-0 win at Queens Park Rangers.

However, a run of four games without a win and three defeats on the spin has sent them crashing down into 11th and six points adrift of the play-off places.

Sunderland now face Norwich City, Sheffield United, Luton Town and Burnley in a daunting run of four games.

O’Nien is encouraging Sunderland to finish the season strongly.

“We are still in a good position – now we need to go and finish the season strong,” the versatile defender said, as quoted from the club’s official YouTube. “We’re fully focused on this weekend and doing everything we can to ensure we put in a strong performance.”

A 5-1 defeat to Stoke City last weekend was a particularly sour result for Sunderland.

O’Nien, though, doesn’t want results to continue spiralling out of control, with plenty of good work already under their belts this season.

He also stated: “We are in a really good spot. We’ve got youth, senior players and we are performing – not as much on the weekend that’s just past – but we’ve got to make sure that the work we’ve put in so far this season goes towards something and give these last 10 games a real big shot.”

Sunderland have to wait until Sunday for their chance to right the wrongs of last weekend, with a trip to Norwich at midday.

Think you’re a hardcore Sunderland fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 What year was Sunderland founded? 1879 1889 1899 1909

The Verdict

O’Nien and Sunderland have to be upbeat.

They’ve been on a poor run of form but they’ve done plenty of good work over the course of the season and they can come good again.

It’s going to be tough against such good opposition either side of the international break, though. All Sunderland can do is be positive.

Thoughts? Let us know!