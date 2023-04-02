Sunderland defender Luke O’Nien praised his teammates for the character they showed in their 0-0 draw at league leaders Burnley on Friday night.

O’Nien shows his versatility once again

The 29-year-old has been an outstanding addition for the Black Cats, with his ability to play in many different roles part of what makes him so useful. And, that versatility was needed on Friday night, as he was asked to partner Danny Batth in central defence after an injury to Dan Ballard on international duty.

Coming up against a formidable Burnley side, O’Nien was really thrown in at the deep end, but he coped admirably, as Vincent Kompany’s hosts only created a few clear chances. As well as dealing with the movement, the former Wycombe man coped with the physical threat of Ashley Barnes, who can be a real handful up top.

And, taking to Instagram, O’Nien shared an image that shows Barnes jostling with the Sunderland man, where the striker has his fingers in his nose, and he put the following caption; ‘Lads dug deeper than Ashley Barnes’ fingers up my nose’.

With Ballard set for a spell out following the issue that he suffered with Northern Ireland, O’Nien is likely to continue at centre-back for the coming weeks for Tony Mowbray’s side, who are back in action on Good Friday when they host Hull City.

Play-offs seem a very long shot for Sunderland

Even though there had to be positivity with the way Sunderland played on the whole, as the injury-hit Wearside outfit put up a real fight, showing great character and resilience, the reality is that result didn’t do much for their outside chances of reaching the top six.

Of course, a point at Burnley isn’t the issue in the big picture, as they have won just one in eight, but it continues this poor form, and leaves the side seven points away from the top six, with just seven games to go.

So, it’s going to take a pretty remarkable run of form for Sunderland to gatecrash the top six. Nevertheless, there are plenty of positives to take from how their Championship return has played out, with the side showing a lot of quality under Mowbray, and fans will believe that there is reason for optimism moving forward under the ex-Middlesbrough boss, with O’Nien sure to be a prominent player in that period.