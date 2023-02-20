Luke O’Nien issues challenge after bizarre incident in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Bristol City

In looking to see out the game in the final ten minutes, of normal time, of Sunderland v Bristol City on Saturday, Luke O’Nien completed a rather unique professional foul.

The 28-year-old halted Alex Scott’s counter-attacking opportunity by jumping on his back, to the point where Scott gave in and held O’Nien’s legs behind his back to display a piggy-back to all in attendance, a very rare occurrence on a football pitch.

In the end the Robins got back on level terms anyway thanks to a second half additional time finish from Nahki Wells, but that did not stop O’Nien going viral for his creative way of picking up a yellow card.

The versatile Black Cat took to Twitter to offer an opportunity to supporters after the incident.

He wrote: “Right then, we’ve all established I’m an idiot.

“So lets have some more fun…..

“Best video edit or caption wins a signed Sunderland top from the boys.”

This is a smart move from O’Nien, it takes the supporters’ attention away from the Black Cats letting the lead slip, now only inside the play-offs on goal difference, after they had probably left the ground feeling quite disappointed on Saturday evening.

O’Nien has been at the club long enough now to get away with this kind of attitude, having built a relationship with supporters through thick and thin.

The Verdict

You have to commend the light-hearted approach to the situation shown by O’Nien, especially given the fact that they did not hold onto the lead.

Modern football is taken very seriously, and with the finances involved that is no surprise, but it is healthy to try and see the simpler side to the game.

The 28-year-old is a very entertaining, all-action type of player and the foul itself is the kind that you want to see players making when their team are leading by a solitary goal in the closing exchanges.

It will be interesting to see what captions and edits are published from O’Nien’s initative.