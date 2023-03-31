Sunderland recorded an important 1-0 victory on the road earlier in March thanks to a first-half goal from Abdoullah Ba, but that wasn't the main talking point from the contest.

In the second half, Black Cats player Luke O'Nien's flashpoint with Canaries midfielder Jacob Lungi Sørensen went viral as he appeared to try and kiss the Dane.

What did Luke O'Nien actually do?

As the clip below shows, O'Nien and Sorensen had a coming together late on in the match as City were searching for an equaliser.

O'Nien seemed to give Sorensen a slight shove in the back, and the Norwich man could not stop his run quick enough as he ended up coming into contact with the electronic advertising board at pitchside.

Feeling aggreived at a potential push which could have caused injury, Sorensen seemed to have words with the opposition defender, only for O'Nien to the surprise of everyone inside Carrow Road plant a kiss on Sorensen.

This obviously wound up Sorensen, who grabbed O'Nien by the throat for his actions, however neither player was reprimanded by the referee for the incident.

What has Luke O'Nien said?

Even though the clip did the rounds, nothing has really been said of it until almost three weeks later.

However, finally speaking out about the incident, O'Nien told Sky Sports: “So many people have asked this, I don’t know (why I did it).

"No one goes into a game and plans to kiss someone, do they?

“As players we try to wind each other up, and normally people do it down the aggressive route.

“I tried an alternative route, and I think it worked a little bit.”

The Verdict

O'Nien didn't do anything illegal of course in his actions, but you could understand why Sorensen may have been angry at him.

The Sunderland man is the consummate wind-up merchant on the pitch - as evidenced even before that when he hitched a ride on the back of Bristol City's Alex Scott in a previous game to stop him from attacking.

Some saw the humorous side in what happened with Sorensen, but others saw it in a different light and again, that is totally understandable.

It clearly made Sorensen feel a tad uncomfortable but finally O'Nien has spoken out about it and perhaps it can now be put to bed.