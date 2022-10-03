Luke O’Nien discusses how Sunderland have adapted to absence of key duo

Versatile Sunderland player Luke O’Nien has said he feels the club have played some good stuff as they’ve adapted to the absence of Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms.

The Black Cats were hit with a double injury blow last month when both Stewart and Simms picked up injuries that would see them miss multiple matches for the club.

Saturday’s 0-0 draw at home to Preston was another match missed by the pair, and speaking after the draw, O’Nien discussed the changes in style and approach having lost their two focal points in attack.

“I think we have had to adjust with two big men out,” O’Nien explained, via the Sunderland Echo.

“We have to change the style of football and I feel like we’ve played some really good stuff.

“We can’t do it all the time and have to find other ways to adapt.

“Throughout the season there are going to be different challenges, different people coming in and out and we just have to make sure we keep dealing with things and keep playing.”

Sunderland will play in front of their own fans once again tomorrow evening when they welcome Blackpool to the Stadium of Light in Championship action.

A victory for the home side could see them climb back into the playoff places once again if results elsewhere go their way.

The Verdict

Sunderland have definitely had to adapt without Stewart and Simms, but they have done well so far without them.

They will hope for them back ASAP of course, but in the meantime, Tony Mowbray is steadily guiding them through the storm.

It’s still very early days under Mowbray at Sunderland, but the early signs have been encouraging.

Two victories, two draws and one defeat is a good start to life at the Stadium of Light, and if the club keep up that sort of form, they may well be in and around the playoff positions come the end of the season.

Indeed, it will be interesting to assess how Mowbray has got on come the end of this month, with the Championship schedule set to intensify in the coming weeks.