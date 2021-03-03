Luke O’Nien delivers eight-word verdict on Sunderland’s victory over Swindon

Sunderland are on the charge for automatic promotion after yet another win – this time over lowly Swindon Town.

The Black Cats had a challenge on their hands last night in the form of John Sheridan’s side, who gave it their best shot despite only having 33% of the total possession.

And in the end it came down to their leading scorer to deliver the knockout blow, with Charlie Wyke netting his 23rd goal of the season to seal a one-goal win for Sunderland.

It leaves Lee Johnson’s side just five points from the top two of League One, with two games in hand as well over second-place Hull City it means they’re in a promising position.

It didn’t help last night that Johnson had to contend with another injury in the form of Conor McLaughlin, and it meant that Max Power had to shuffle back into defence.

The Sunderland back-line is looking increasingly threadbare and one player who is also deputising in an unfamiliar position is Luke O’Nien.

Usually found in the engine room or at right-back, O’Nien is playing at centre-back and he simply cannot be faulted for his performance or effort levels in that position.

O’Nien has reacted to the latest Black Cats victory on Instagram, and has fittingly used a picture of himself putting his head in where it hurts.

“A good win last night from the boys,” O’Nien simply stated – and that’s exactly what it was – solid if a bit unspectactular.

The Verdict

O’Nien has a case for being the most versatile player in the whole of League One, and he seems to play well just about anywhere.

He’s playing that well in the centre of defence that Bailey Wright and others may not get back in automatically when they are fit, but you’d imagine that O’Nien will be shifted into his more natural position of central midfield once the Aussie is fit.

For now though he seems to be suiting the position, and as long as Sunderland keep picking up the points there’s no reason to shift the 26-year-old.