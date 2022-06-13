Latest News
Luke O’Nien addresses Sunderland supporters in reflective message
Sunderland stalwart Luke O’Nien has heaped praise on Black Cats supporters and claimed he is “looking forward to going again in a few weeks” ahead of the start of pre-season.
The North East club are gearing up for life in the Championship after winning promotion via the League One play-offs last term.
O’Nien played every minute of all three play-off games in 2021/22 and looks set to be a regular fixture as Alex Neil’s side attempt to establish themselves in the second tier.
The 27-year-old joined Sunderland the summer after they were relegated to League One and has just one Championship appearance under his belt – a two-minute cameo for Watford in 2013/14 – so this is set to be a particularly exciting season for him.
He’s clearly raring to get going as he took to Instagram last night to post a video from Wembley and address the Black Cats faithful directly.
View this post on Instagram
Quiz: Are these 20 Sunderland transfer facts true or false?
The Verdict
This reflective message from O’Nien highlights the strong relationship he has built with the Sunderland fanbase.
He has been a fantastic servant for Sunderland since joining from Wycombe in 2018 – amassing 174 appearances and giving 100% in every game no matter which position he is asked to play – and the supporters have recognised that.
The utility man has established himself as a player that Alex Neil can trust and you’d imagine he’ll be a regular fixture once again next term.
The 27-year-old’s performances over the past four years have justified a move up to the Championship and he’s now got one with Sunderland.
It’s clear to see just how excited he is for it.