Luke O’Nien addresses Sunderland supporters in reflective message

Sunderland stalwart Luke O’Nien has heaped praise on Black Cats supporters and claimed he is “looking forward to going again in a few weeks” ahead of the start of pre-season.

The North East club are gearing up for life in the Championship after winning promotion via the League One play-offs last term.

O’Nien played every minute of all three play-off games in 2021/22 and looks set to be a regular fixture as Alex Neil’s side attempt to establish themselves in the second tier.

The 27-year-old joined Sunderland the summer after they were relegated to League One and has just one Championship appearance under his belt – a two-minute cameo for Watford in 2013/14 – so this is set to be a particularly exciting season for him.

He’s clearly raring to get going as he took to Instagram last night to post a video from Wembley and address the Black Cats faithful directly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke O’Nien (@lukeonien)

Quiz: Are these 20 Sunderland transfer facts true or false?

1 of 20 The club signed Trai Hume from Glentoran True False

The Verdict

This reflective message from O’Nien highlights the strong relationship he has built with the Sunderland fanbase.

He has been a fantastic servant for Sunderland since joining from Wycombe in 2018 – amassing 174 appearances and giving 100% in every game no matter which position he is asked to play – and the supporters have recognised that.

The utility man has established himself as a player that Alex Neil can trust and you’d imagine he’ll be a regular fixture once again next term.

The 27-year-old’s performances over the past four years have justified a move up to the Championship and he’s now got one with Sunderland.

It’s clear to see just how excited he is for it.