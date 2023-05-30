Luke McNally has taken to Instagram to share a farewell message with Coventry City's fans ahead of his return to his parent-club Burnley.

McNally is officially set to link up with the Clarets tomorrow when his loan deal with the Sky Blues reaches a crescendo.

After failing to force his way into Burnley's starting eleven during the first half of the 2022/23 campaign, McNally was allowed to join Coventry on a temporary basis in January.

This particular move by the Sky Blues turned out to be a masterstroke as McNally produced a host of impressive performances for the club in the Championship.

Coventry went on to secure a place in the Championship play-off final with McNally in their side.

Unfortunately for the Sky Blues, their dreams of securing a long-awaited return to the top-flight were scuppered by Luton Town last weekend as they suffered a penalty shoot-out defeat at the hands of their opponents at Wembley Stadium.

McNally made his 22nd, and final appearance of his loan spell in this particular fixture.

What has Luke McNally shared on social media ahead of his Coventry City departure?

Reflecting on his time at Coventry on Instagram, McNally has thanked the club's fans for the support that they gave him during this loan spell.

The centre-back posted: "It's hard to know what to say, but I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone at Coventry.

"It has been an incredible few months despite how it went on Saturday.

"The support all year was unbelievable and I feel so lucky to have been part of it.

"I want to send nothing but good wishes to you all and thank you again!!

"PUSB."

Could Coventry City strike a fresh agreement with Burnley for McNally this summer?

When you consider that McNally only managed to make four appearances for Burnley in all competitions before linking up with Coventry, he may find it difficult to force his way into the club's side later this year.

If the Clarets opt to strengthen their options in the heart of defence, McNally could potentially become surplus to requirements.

Having witnessed McNally average an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.32 in the second tier, it would not be at all surprising if Coventry try to sign him again on a temporary basis this summer.

However, due to the standards of McNally's performances, the Sky Blues may have to fend off competition from fellow Championship sides in order to secure his services as he will certainly be on the radar of a host of clubs following his recent displays.