Luke McNally makes Vincent Kompany admission after Burnley transfer switch

Centre back Luke McNally has revealed that playing under Vincent Kompany was a key factor in his move to Burnley.

McNally joined the Clarets on Tuesday evening from Oxford United for an undisclosed fee, signing a four-year deal at Turf Moor.

The 22-year-old becomes Kompany’s second signing of the summer transfer window, following attacking midfielder Scott Twine’s move from MK Dons.

For McNally though, this move appears to have taken on extra significance, due to the fact that he is now playing under one of the best to have ever played in the position that he occupies.

Indeed, it seems that is something that proved rather significant for the centre back, when he made the decision to complete this transfer.

Speaking to The Burnley Express about how he found out about Burnley and Kompany’s interest in signing him, McNally said: “It was incredible, I was with my friend at the time, and we couldn’t believe it.

“It didn’t feel real, I was so happy and it felt strange in a way. That was one of the main things of coming here, the facilities as well are unreal.

“But the manager is the main thing of moving here, being one of the best centre-backs in the world.” Burnley are set to begin life back in the Championship after relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season on Friday 29th July, when they travel to Yorkshire to face Huddersfield. The Verdict This does seem to be one of the benefits of the appointment of Kompany to Burnley. The Belgian is obviously one of the biggest names in the football world these days, following the success he enjoyed during his playing days with Manchester City. As a result, there are plenty of players who would be tempted by the opportunity to be managed by Kompany, given there is likely a vast amount he can teach those playing under him. With that in mind, those of a Burnley persuasion will no doubt be excited to see just who else Kompany is able to attract to Turf Moor over the course of this summer’s transfer window.