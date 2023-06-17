Burnley defender Luke McNally has said that he would relish the chance of trying to prove himself in the Premier League for the Clarets next season.

McNally joined Burnley from Oxford United last summer, but after featuring very little in the first half of the season, headed out on loan in January.

Coventry City was his destination, and McNally had great success at the Coventry Building Society Arena, going all the way to the play-off final with the club, only to lose out on a place in the Premier League on penalties.

Latest Luke McNally transfer news

After such a successful loan spell, there has naturally ben talk about McNally potentially returning to the Sky Blues this summer.

Indeed, as the Burnley Express report, there has even been speculation on social media that his announcement to join the club could be imminent.

The Burnley Express say that this is, however, not the case, and that such speculation is wide of the mark.

What has Luke McNally said about his Burnley future?

Given that he was not fancied, and well down the pecking order in the Championship last season, though, and the fact the Clarets are now in the Premier League, it does raise question marks about his Burnley future.

However, recently, McNally revealed he would relish the challenge of stepping up to Premier League level.

"You go into pre-season and stranger things have happened really, but I will just go in, keep myself as fit as possible and do as well as I can." McNally told the LOI Central podcast, via Burnley Express.

“After that, we’ll see what happens."

“I’d love that challenge," McNally added, on trying to prove himself in the top-flight.

"I’ve jumped up a lot of levels before, so if I can do that one it would be unbelievable, but you just have to embrace any challenge you get.

“The main thing is to be playing. That’s the thing I need most at the minute.”

How long is left on Luke McNally's Burnley contract?

As mentioned above, McNally only joined the Clarets last summer, which means contractually, he still has quite a while to run at Turf Moor.

Indeed, the 23-year-old's current deal runs until 2026, and so he could potentially be at Burnley for at least another three years.

Whether game time will be available to him, and that is the case, though, remains to be seen.

It will certainly be interesting to follow developments regarding McNally's future closely in the coming days and weeks.