Highlights Taylor opts for dynamic attack with fluid front three in 3-4-2-1 formation.

Joshua Griffiths likely starts as GK, backed by versatile defenders like Mola and Moore.

Omochere leads the line in absence of suspended Chris Martin for Bristol Rovers.

After what has been a busy summer so far for Bristol Rovers manager Matt Taylor in overseeing a major overhaul of his squad, the 42-year-old doesn’t appear to have too many headaches in front of him as he prepares for his side's first League One match of the 2024-25 campaign.

In pre-season, Taylor has been favouring a formation featuring three centre backs providing the defensive block and two wing backs pushed high up the pitch. Taylor has also seemingly opted to go with two central attacking midfielders providing support to a lone striker, moving away from starting with wide forwards. A current lack of too much accomplished cover in the left midfield position may have made that call for Taylor. The attacking three have also seemed to have license to drift wide and even interchange between positions, adding an exciting dynamism to that Rovers attack.

Final League One Standings 2023-2024 Pos Club P W D L GF GA GD PTS 13 Exeter City 46 17 10 19 46 61 -15 61 14 Northampton Town 46 17 9 20 57 66 -9 60 15 Bristol Rovers 46 16 9 21 52 68 -16 57 16 Charlton Athletic 46 11 20 15 64 65 -1 53

Bristol Rovers predicted XI

With all that said, Football League World has put together a predicted XI for Bristol Rovers in a 3-4-2-1 formation as they line up against Northampton Town on Saturday evening.

GK: Joshua Griffiths

After what could have felt like a headache at the start of the summer, this position is probably the easiest pick for Gas manager Matt Taylor. Loaned in from West Brom, highly-rated Griffiths is only 22 but is the most experienced goalkeeper currently at the Gas, having made more than 100 appearances across the Championship, League One and League Two.

LCB: Clinton Mola

With Bristol Rovers expected to line up with three centre backs this season, Clinton Mola will likely start on the left of the three. The 23-year-old is more known for being a left back although, interestingly, has played more matches at centre-back. Mola can also play on the right side of the defence, so offers the Gas a great versatile option should they need to move things around.

CB: Connor Taylor

Connor Taylor is one of only two members of the Bristol Rovers 2021-22 League Two promotion winning squad remaining at the Gas following the recent departure of fellow central defender James Connolly. Taylor is still on the road back from injury following surgery at the end of last season, but the 22-year-old centre back finished the final friendly of the season against Cardiff last weekend, replacing Taylor Moore, and is expected to be fit to start against Northampton.

RCB: Taylor Moore

Former Bristol City defender Taylor Moore looks set to make his competitive debut for the Gas having featured prominently throughout pre-season. His experience – along with that of fellow CB and additional option for Matt Taylor, James Wilson – could be critical for Rovers in preventing being caught on the break.

LWB: Bryant Billongo

Bryant Billongo has impressed in pre-season and is likely to start for the Gas as they look to implement a more aggressive style to their attacking play. The 22-year-old former Middlesbrough youth has looked assured and dominant in his forward play, giving the Gas an exciting flair going forward.

CM: Kamil Conteh

Albeit briefly, Kamil Conteh became Bristol Rovers’ record signing last January when the 21-year-old midfielder signed from Grimsby Town. The youngster has had somewhat of a mixed start at the Gas, so he might feel he has something to prove this campaign.

CM: Grant Ward

Grant Ward has continued to show his strengths in the centre of the pitch with his ability to connect the defence and the attack by picking out a line-splitting pass and shutting down opposition attacks with his willingness for a hard tackle.

RWB: Jack Hunt

29-year-old Jack Hunt has continued to impress in pre-season, leading to calls for him to start this league one campaign instead of exciting newcomer Joel Senior, who has also impressed during his outings so far for Rovers. In what is the first game of a likely incredibly tough campaign, Taylor may well go for experience in order to start strongly.

CAM: Luke McCormick

Working out who supports the striker will likely be one of Taylor’s biggest headaches and should he choose to go with two central attacking midfielders he’ll need to assess who best suits that role in his squad, and where any plan B may come in to play. For example, Luke Thomas is more familiar with playing as a winger but has shown he can be a threat in this position after featuring strongly in pre-season, and that wider familiarity may be important should Rovers spend more time in matches on the back foot. He could, however, prove a more useful impact sub able to be utilised in various ways. Luke McCormick has made his case a strong one to start the season in this position following a string of good performances in pre-season and is more natural in this role.

CAM: Isaac Hutchinson

Rovers' first signing of the summer, Isaac Hutchinson, was brought in to replace last season's Player of the Year, Antony Evans, who exited for Huddersfield Town in July. The 24-year-old midfielder scored 12 times for Walsall last season, also contributing 11 assists. Rovers will be looking for the gifted youngster to continue where he left off last season.

ST: Promise Omochere

Bristol Rovers recently broke their transfer record for the second time this year, with the signing of 23-year-old Promise Omochere, quickly overtaking Kamil Conteh. And with last season’s top scorer Chris Martin suspended for the first two matches, as well as new signing Ruel Sotiriou being injured almost as soon as he had signed, this is an easy decision for Taylor.