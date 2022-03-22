Luke Jephcott starts: How we expect Plymouth Argyle to line up against Cheltenham tonight

Plymouth Argyle have the chance to go eight points clear inside the play-off places when they host Cheltenham Town this evening.

The Pilgrims have won five on the bounce without conceding and have given themselves a great chance of kicking on towards a top six finish as a result.

The likes of Bolton Wanderers, Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth have looked very menacing from outside the play-offs since the turn of the year, but Argyle have really got it together to pull clear of the chasing pack under Steven Schumacher.

Cheltenham Town have been very up and down in the last few months with their League One status for next season never appearing under threat.

The Robins left it late to come back and beat AFC Wimbledon 3-1 at the weekend before the long away trip to Home Park.

Here, we are predicting one change from the side that beat Accrington Stanley 4-0 at the weekend to line-up this evening…

Brendan Galloway, Dan Scarr, Alfie Lewis and George Cooper are still unavailable for the hosts.

Luke Jephcott comes in for Jordan Garrick as the only change, Niall Ennis will also be pushing for a start alongside Ryan Broom and Steven Sessegnon who may earn a place in the midfield five.

Plymouth have a tricky run-in and therefore this is a very important game to give them as much breathing room as possible, heading into some crunch encounters between now and the end of the season.

Argyle have handled the quick turnarounds very well in recent weeks and go into the Robins clash full of confidence.