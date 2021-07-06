Luke Freeman to Bournemouth: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Stoke City and AFC Bournemouth are among the sides reportedly keeping an eye on Luke Freeman’s situation at Sheffield United.

As Slavisa Jokanovic continues to assess his squad with pre-season training, Freeman will be looking to impress for more than one reason.

The midfielder has flattered to deceive since making a £5million move from QPR in the summer of 2019, making 16 appearances for the Blades and failing to shine on loan at Nottingham Forest last season.

But according to Reach’s Darren Witcoop, Stoke and Bournemouth are among those keeping an eye on Freeman’s situation at Bramall Lane and whether or not he will be allowed to leave this summer.

Is it a good potential move?

For Freeman, it could be.

Bournemouth are looking to mount another promotion push next season after missing out on sealing an immediate return to the Premier League last term.

They now have Scott Parker at the helm – a young, progressive coach who did a good job at Fulham and likes his teams to attack.

Having flattered to deceive since joining the Blades, the general feeling is that Freeman is in need of a fresh start, and a move to Bournemouth could be good for him.

Would he start?

This is where things could get tricky from Freeman’s perspective.

He is a player who can play either out wide or through the middle, but his preferred position is in the hole behind the striker.

Bournemouth, though, have already brought in Emiliano Marcondes on a free transfer, and it is expected that he would be a regular in that position.

He could be utilised as a winger, though, and with Arnaut Danjuma and David Brooks’ futures up in the air, there could be scope for a new wide player to come in.

What does he offer?

Freeman has been unlucky with injuries over the last couple of years. Before his move to Forest, he had the wrong surgery on a hernia problem, which left him playing through pain.

But before his move to Sheffield United, Freeman was one of the standout performers in the Championship for QPR.

In 2018/19, Freeman scored eight goals and registered six assists in 43 league games, and the previous season, he made 13 assists in 45 games.

Clearly, then, Freeman has an eye for a pass and is also a threat with his long-range shooting. He doesn’t possess the most amount of pace, but is capable of picking up pockets of space and getting into dangerous areas.

With a full pre-season under his belt, Freeman could regain his form and fitness and become a key player for the Cherries.