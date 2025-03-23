Between 2014 and 2019, Luke Freeman was one of the most creative players in the EFL.

Starting his career as a youth product of Gillingham, the Dartford-born youngster moved to Arsenal in 2008 for a fee believed to be in the region of £200,000. He later had loan spells at Yeovil Town and Stevenage, with the latter signing him permanently in 2012 after he impressed during his temporary stint.

During his time with Boro, Freeman made a real mark in League One. His performances didn’t go unnoticed, and in 2014, Bristol City came calling. The Robins were on a mission to bounce back to the Championship, and they saw Freeman as the key to helping them achieve that goal on their second attempt.

Under the guidance of Steve Cotterill, Freeman quickly became the heartbeat of the team, playing a central role as the manager’s quintessential number ten.

Across the 2014-15 league campaign, he netted seven goals and provided 18 assists, as City won the league with an outstanding 99 points.

Although he struggled to replicate those impressive numbers in the Championship over the next 18 months, Freeman was given a fresh opportunity at Queens Park Rangers, where he would go on to elevate his game to new heights.

Luke Freeman's Loftus Road brilliance

Signed for a fee of £300,000 in January 2017, it is fair to say that QPR supporters didn't expect a great deal from Freeman. But, he was determined to prove his worth and he had the backing of then-manager, Ian Holloway, who determined that his "creativity" would be a great asset to the team.

That quickly became apparent and in his first six months with the Hoops, he managed two goals and four assists in just 16 games.

This provided him with a platform to build on and although QPR finished an unremarkable 16th in the Championship during the 2017-18 season, Freeman continued to shine, providing 13 assists and scoring five goals.

The 2018-19 season followed a similar pattern; while Freeman didn't quite match his impressive 13 assists from the previous year, he enjoyed a notable increase in his goal tally, finishing with eight in the league.

This marked a fifth season of consistent creativity, and with Freeman’s growing reputation, Premier League newcomers Sheffield United decided to take a chance on the attacking midfielder, hoping he could bring his flair and vision to the top flight.

Luke Freeman's QPR Record Appearances 112 Goals 16 Assists 25 Minutes Per Contribution 230

Luke Freeman's underwhelming Sheffield United move

Signed for £5 million, this was no small outlay for the Blades and for Freeman it was a deserved chance in the top-flight after registering 25 goals and 47 assists across a five-season spell.

Initially, Chris Wilder wasted no time in giving Freeman a prominent role, starting him in three of the Blades' first four fixtures in the Premier League.

However, the system that relied on three box-to-box midfielders didn't quite play to Freeman's strengths, and it wasn't long before his spot in the starting XI was taken over by John Fleck, as Wilder adjusted his approach to suit the team's needs.

The manager's decision was soon vindicated by a string of positive results, leaving Freeman waiting in the wings, with only occasional cameos from the bench to show for his efforts.

Unfortunately, a regular spot in the starting XI never materialised for Freeman, and in the summer of 2020, he was sent out on loan to Nottingham Forest. A persistent hernia issue limited his impact at the City Ground, but despite the setback, he still managed to feature in 23 matches, scoring once.

The midfielder returned to the Blades, now in the Championship, but despite their drop in status, he was not trusted to make an impact, managing just eight appearances in total. In January, he was loaned out again, this time to Millwall, but injury struck once more, with a hamstring problem restricting him to just one game for the Lions.

That summer, Freeman’s time at Bramall Lane came to a quiet end as he was not offered a new contract. His spell at Sheffield United proved to be a far cry from the promising start to his career. Between 2014 and 2019, he had been one of the most exciting and creative talents in the EFL, consistently impressing with his flair and vision.

However, at United, injuries and a system that didn’t suit his style of play ultimately stifled his impact. His once-promising career in the Premier League quietly fizzled out, leaving behind a sense of what might have been.