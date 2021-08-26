Luke Freeman makes admission over his situation at Sheffield United

Sheffield United midfielder Luke Freeman has admitted to the Yorkshire Post that he has to take every opportunity that comes his way at Bramall Lane to impress.

The 29-year-old midfielder played a key role in helping his side to see off Derby County 2-1 in the Carabao Cup second round on Tuesday and even managed to get himself on the scoresheet as he notched up his first goal for the Blades.

Freeman is still currently on the fringes of the first team squad with the Steel City outfit after spending time out on loan at Nottingham Forest last season and knows that he has to take his chances whenever they come his way under Slavisa Jokanovic.

Speaking after the recent victory, the former Arsenal player was quick to state the following on his playing situation:

“Every player wants to play and all you can do is take your opportunities when they come.”

The talented and versatile midfield player was a regular at Forest last season and will be hoping that his performance on Tuesday will have done enough to convince Jokanovic to hand him further opportunities to start games moving forwards.

Freeman is now into the final year of his contract at Bramall Lane.

The Verdict

Freeman certainly made a difference against Derby and you could tell that the fans were delighted to see him in the team under Jokanovic.

They have been lacking creativity in their league performances and perhaps Freeman’s showing in the cup could now give him a pathway to become a regular starter at Bramall Lane.

The manager certainly doesn’t know his strongest side at present and there is certainly a case to be made for the 29-year-old to be more heavily involved after notching his first goal for the club.

Time will tell if it happens for Freeman but he certainly hasn’t done his chances any harm moving forwards.