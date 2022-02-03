Luke Freeman identifies kay factor in Millwall move

Luke Freeman has admitted that the chance to work with manager Gary Rowett is appealing to him, after his late January move to Millwall.

In what was one of the latest deals of the January transfer window, the attacking midfielder secured a move to Millwall on loan from Championship rivals Sheffield United until the end of the season.

That move will of course now see Freeman link up with Rowett for the first in his career, something it seems the 29-year-old is relishing.

Speaking about the prospect of working with Rowett at The Den, the midfielder told Millwall’s official website: “The manager has been looking at me for a while now, but the feeling is mutual. We’ve crossed paths a lot, I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Freeman’s move to Millwall comes off the back of a frustrating spell with Sheffield United that has seen him struggle for game time.

A loan spell with Nottingham Forest last season meanwhile, did not exactly work out as planned either, with opportunities again limited.

Discussing his aims for his time at The Den off the of that, Freeman went on to add: “I want to help the team and get some more minutes myself. I hope I can help the lads with some creativity and bring some goals and assists. I can’t wait to get out there.”

Which club did Millwall sign these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 George Saville? Middlesbrough Luton Peterborough Bristol City

Millwall are currently 14th in the Championship table, eight points off the play-offs, and are next in action when they travel to league leaders Fulham on Tuesday night.

The Verdict

It will certainly be interesting to see how things work out for Freeman during his time at The Den.

He has not got the chances he would have wanted during his time at Sheffield United, and you feel a move away in January was necessary to kick start his career again.

That is something he now has with this move to Millwall, who are a side with the potential to give Freeman the opportunity to show what he can do again.

Indeed, if the midfielder can produce the form he previously showed with QPR that earned him that move to Bramall Lane, this could yet turn out to be a very good deal for all involved.