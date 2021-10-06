Luke Freeman at Sheffield United: What do we know so far? Is a new deal likely to happen?

When Sheffield United were promoted to the Premier League in the 2019-20 season, their first purchase of the summer was Luke Freeman.

The creative midfielder was at Queens Park Rangers where he joined from Bristol City in 2017, but his performances in London convinced the Blades to shell out the best part of £5 million on his signature.

Freeman had netted eight goals and six assists in his final season at Loftus Road but it quickly became apparent after just a few games that he wasn’t going to be part of Chris Wilder’s starting line-up in the short-term.

Only a true expert on Sheffield United will get these 27 Blades’ quiz questions correct

1 of 27 What year was the club formed? 1887 1888 1889 1890

After not living up to his price-tag in his debut season, Freeman was sent out on loan to Nottingham Forest of the Championship last season but he missed plenty of time mid-season due to injury and ended up only making 25 appearances in all competitions.

Now he’s back at the Blades though and in the Championship there was a chance that he may have been given a clean slate under Slavisa Jokanovic, but the Serb seems to prefer others ahead of him like Ben Osborn.

And with his current deal up at the end of the season, is Freeman going to get a new contract?

As of this moment it does seem unlikely as he hasn’t featured that much whatsoever under Jokanovic so far, starting just one match out of the first 11 Championship encounters of the season although he has spent some recent time out injured.

It only takes one or two injuries to others though or a run of bad form for Freeman to get a chance though, and he could end up taking it when given.

The Championship is more his level as he proved himself to be slightly out of his depth in the top flight, but Jokanovic may decide by the end of the season that he doesn’t need Freeman’s services anymore.