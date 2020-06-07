Luke Dowling reveals why he thinks it went ‘wrong’ at West Brom last season

West Bromwich Albion sporting and technical director Luke Dowling has opened about the the club’s failure to gain promotion to the Premier League last season.

Having dropped back to the Championship in the 2017/2018 season, the Baggies were looking to bounce straight back to England’s top flight last term.

Finishing rock bottom in that season, the Midlands based club hauled in the likes of Jefferson Montero, Jacob Murphy and Dwight Gayle, and although the latter would have a successful season, West Brom were left ruing some indifferent form which ultimately saw them finish fourth.

A play-off semi-final defeat to cross-city rivals Aston Villa would be prove to be the ultimate kick in the teeth and the club settled for another season in the Championship.

Managed by Slaven Bilic this time round, West Brom have been excellent for the large part, producing some excellent performances and form along the way.

Sitting in the automatic promotion places with Leeds United as things stand, Bilic and everyone involved at the club will know the importance of securing a top two spot when fixtures return on the weekend of June 20.

Looking back on the club’s transfer strategy and season in the 18/19 campaign, Dowling admitted that they got certain things wrong.

“Last year, I think we got it wrong. We were only looking at players for the Premier League and probably got ahead of ourselves,” he said as quoted by the Express and Star.

“This time we are trying to be calm. Things will look a lot better if we are a Premier League club but you have to be prepared and have lists for both scenarios.

“I will admit the list is bigger and better if we are a Premier League club.

“I think the list will change in terms of what we have. When you hear from other clubs and leading agents I think the transfer fees will be reduced as well. I think it is going to be a very different window.

“When it comes to football it will be fees and wages. Don’t get me wrong there will be nice salaries for players to earn but I don’t believe they will be at the big, big money level.”

The Verdict

This time round it is obvious to see that West Brom have got things right and are pretty much covered with experience and talent in almost every position.

One thing Dowling will have to do this summer, however, it replace the large amount of players who will see their loan spells come to an end.

The likes of Callum Robinson, Filip Krovinovic and Grady Diangana have been excellent so finding replacements is going to be extremely hard.