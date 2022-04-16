Luke Daniels sends social media message after return to Middlesbrough action

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Luke Daniels has thanked the club’s fans for their support during Friday’s 0-0 draw with Bournemouth, a result he feels is a decent one for his side.

Dainiels joined ‘Boro back in the summer transfer window on a free transfer following his release from Brentford, but has largely had to play second fiddle to another summer arrival, Joe Lumley, between the posts.

But after several errors in recent weeks, Lumley was dropped to the bench for Friday’s trip to the Vitality Stadium.

That allowed Daniels to come back into the side for just his seventh league appearance of the campaign, and his first since the 1-0 win over Swansea back in December.

It would prove to be something of a quiet afternoon for Daniels, although he was reliable when called upon, and it seems the 34-year-old rather enjoyed his return to action, not least after keeping a clean sheet.

Taking to Twitter to give his thoughts on the game, the goalkeeper wrote: “Another good point, thank you for the incredible support yet again! #UTB”

Middlesbrough are next in action on Monday afternoon when they host fellow play-off rivals Huddersfield Town at The Riverside.

The Verdict

It does seem as though Daniels may have given Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder something to think about when it comes to his goalkeeping selections moving forward.

Although it may not have been the most eventful of games for Daniels, it was certainly an assured performance from the 34-year-old, and you can’t argue with a clean sheet.

As a result, you do feel that the presence of Daniels could help to provide some confidence for the defence in front of him, which may not have been the case with the errors Lumley has been making recently.

With that in mind, it could be argued that it would be something of a surprise if Daniels does not retain his place between the posts for Monday’s crucial clash with Huddersfield.

