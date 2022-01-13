Luke Chambers reflects on latest Colchester United milestone

Luke Chambers celebrated his 800th professional game this week.

Despite tasting defeat in a 2-0 loss to Forest Green, Chambers took the time to reflect on a career that has seen him take to the pitch on 800 separate occasions.

Chambers claimed that he can still keep playing to a level he is happy with and it doesn’t sound like he’ll be slowing down anytime soon either.

“I’m still feeling very fit and strong. I’m enjoying playing, so it’s another milestone,” said Chambers, via Gazette News.

“You start to look at records and how many people have played more than that. I think there are only five or six players in the Football League who have played more.

“It’s something I can be very proud of.

“When you first start, you’re just like ‘can I get to 25 games, 50 games, 100 games’ – it’s never on the radar.

“When I take a bit of reflection and look back on the games that I’ve played, 800 is just something I couldn’t have even imagined when I started as a 17-year-old at Northampton Town.”

Chambers made his professional debut with Northampton Town in May 2003. Since then he has also appeared for clubs such as Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town.

At 36-years old, his career has now spanned across 20-years, a very impressive achievement.

Colchester United are currently 22nd in League Two and fighting to maintain their league status. Defeat to Forest Green made it three league losses in a row.

They are winless in five league games, last earning victory against Exeter City on November 23.

There are only three points separating themselves and 23rd place Scunthorpe United, with Scunthorpe having also played two games more. Oldham Athletic are a further point behind, with two games played more as well.

The Verdict

Reaching 800 games across four teams and 20-years is not something a lot of players can lay claim to achieving.

Despite Colchester’s recent poor form, that is one bright spot for their start to 2022, as this is a genuinely amazing accomplishment from Chambers.

That he still feels so fit that he can see himself still going for another few years, even if it does come in a limited capacity, is all the more impressive. Many players would be looking to wind down on their careers at 36-years old.