Luke Chambers pens Ipswich Town message after Colchester United victory

Colchester United sealed a superb win in the Carabao Cup last night against Ipswich Town and after the fixture, Luke Chambers posted a message to his former team via his Instagram account.

He spent a total of nine seasons with the Tractor Boys over the course of his career and appeared in 376 league games for the club. However, in the 2021/22 season, he decided to make the transfer move to Colchester in order to get more game time.

He was a first-team regular for the side in the fourth tier in the last campaign, appearing in 43 games and being one of the mainstays in the team.

Having already played in their two League Two fixtures so far this season, it looks like he could be a regular again – and last night, his new team had to face off against his former side Ipswich in a Carabao Cup game.

It was Colchester who came away with the win and a spot in the next round too, sealing a 1-0 win over the Tractor Boys thanks to a Luke Hannant goal in the first half. The club managed to keep a clean sheet and sealed the victory and now, with the game done, defender Luke Chambers has taken to Instagram to post a message to his old club.

He told the followers of his account that it was a ‘fantastic result’ for Colchester but made sure to thank all of the Ipswich fans for his reception. The Tractor Boys support made sure to applaud their former defender and it appears he appreciated the sentiment from Ipswich.

The Verdict

Chambers played a lot of games for Ipswich during his time at the club, so it is no surprise to see the Tractor Boys support cheer him.

He is a club hero for his service at Portman Road and even if it wasn’t a good result for the League One side last night, they can appreciate the player and what he did for the club during his time there – and the fact he kept a clean sheet against them for Colchester in the fixture.

It was a solid win for the League Two side, especially when you consider that Ipswich are considered one of the best teams in their division and a favourite for promotion into the Championship. Colchester on the other hand are right in the middle of League Two.

Even if Ipswich can now focus on the league – which is no doubt their priority – a nice cup run for Colchester will be a bonus for the League Two team this season.