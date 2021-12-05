Luke Chambers issues three-word reaction to Ipswich Town decision over Paul Cook

Paul Cook’s time at Ipswich Town has come to an end after less than a year in charge after this season’s performances proved to be not good enough for the club’s ownership group.

Cook arrived at Portman Road a month before Gamechanger 20 Ltd purchased the Tractor Boys from Marcus Evans, and they backed the ex-Wigan Athletic manager handsomely in the summer.

19 players arrived at the club and more than 20 departed, with Cook stating before his transfer dealings that he would be the ‘demolition man‘ in a bid to create a promotion-winning side.

Money was spent on the likes of Conor Chaplin, Sam Morsy, George Edmundson and others as well as eye-catching free transfers and loan signings, but after 20 matches Ipswich sit in 11th position, seven points outside the play-off places.

And a stalemate against Barrow in the FA Cup this weekend saw Cook pay the price for this seasons’s results, having spent just nine months in charge.

One player who felt the wrath of Cook this summer was veteran defender Luke Chambers, who after nine years a Tractor Boy was released despite playing 39 times in League One last season.

Chambers along with the majority of the 2020-21 squad left and he is now a Colchester player alongside the likes of Freddie Sears, Cole Skuse and Alan Judge – and it was pretty clear what the 36-year-old felt about Cook’s sweeping changes to a team he holds dear to his heart when posting a three-word message on his Instagram account reacting to the sacking.

The Verdict

After spending so long at Portman Road being a regular player, Chambers was cut adrift by Cook when he probably felt he still had a lot to offer at League One level, despite being in his mid-30’s.

So it comes as no surprise to see that the defender doesn’t seem too thrilled about what has happened to a club that he’s grown to care about a lot over his career.

Cook did make sweeping changes across the board in the off-season and for the first half of the campaign they just haven’t worked.

Maybe a new manager can get the best out of the squad but no doubt Chambers and other players that Cook got rid of will be feeling pretty smug as to what has happened.