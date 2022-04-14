Luke Berry starts: The predicted Luton Town XI to face Forest on Friday

Luton Town will be eyeing up an immediate response tomorrow after a disappointing result against Huddersfield Town on Monday, with the Hatters welcoming Nottingham Forest to Kenilworth Road.

Perhaps posing the most difficult test on paper at present, the Reds have been in frightening form, winning their last five Championship matches.

Steve Cooper’s side’s recent run of form has meant that they have emerged as genuine automatic promotion contenders.

Despite a difficult evening in Yorkshire, the Hatters have enjoyed an excellent campaign and are still currently holding on to fifth place.

The Bedfordshire club are looking to cause somewhat of an upset by finishing in the top-six, and despite Forest being in full groove, they have shown that they do not fear anyone in this division.

Here, we take a look at how the hosts could line up tomorrow…

Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the Luton Town 2016/17 squad play for now?

1 of 25 Christian Walton? Brighton Ipswich Norwich Southampton

With Jed Steer still unavailable through injury, James Shea should continue in-between the sticks with Harry Isted the deputy.

Jones revealed that Reece Burke was making good progress with his injury prior to the clash against Peterborough United last week, and subsequently, he could be brought straight back into the side.

Sonny Bradley and Kal Naismith are likely to make up the rest of the back three, with the former recently returning from a long spell on the sidelines.

Should Burke be involved, then James Bree could be deployed as a right-wing-back, with the 24-year-old causing chaos with his excellent delivery this season.

Amari’i Bell has proven to be a great summer addition, increasing in importance as the season has progressed and should be operating as a left-wing-back.

Now where it gets difficult, the injuries picked up by Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and Henri Lansbury means that it is expected to be a total reshuffle in the middle of the park.

Allan Campbell and Luke Berry are likely to be brought in, and should Jordan Clark still be unavailable, then Danny Hylton could be deployed slightly more advanced than the aforementioned duo.

However, in the absence of the more senior pair, chances could be afforded to Elliot Thorpe and Carlos Mendes Gomes.

Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick have not quite been firing as they did at the start of the campaign, with Fred Onyedinma perhaps a good option to partner the towering forward.