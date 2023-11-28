Highlights Leeds United's Luke Ayling could face Yannick Bolasie once again, recalling their epic clash in 2018 when Bolasie nutmegged Ayling and showcased his skills.

Bolasie has joined Swansea City on a short-term deal due to injuries in their squad, showing Swansea's desperation for reinforcements.

Although Bolasie may not possess the pace and power he once had, his experience and ability to handle a football could still make him a valuable asset for Swansea.

Leeds United's Luke Ayling could face a familiar foe on Wednesday night after Swansea City announced the signing of Yannick Bolasie.

Ayling and Bolasie famously faced off in December 2018 when Aston Villa hosted Leeds United at Villa Park. The Congolese international has a cult-hero status within the English game thanks to his array of skills and tricks, and the Leeds defender would find out the hard way what Bolasie was capable of.

During the second half, the ball found its way to Bolasie near the corner flag with both Ayling and fellow Leeds man Adam Forshaw closing in on him. The ex-Crystal Palace man pulled off an outrageous piece of skill to nutmeg Ayling, set himself free from the corner and whip his cross into the box - the cross comes to nothing but the piece of skill is iconic from an epic clash in the 18/19 season.

At 34-years-old, the current Swansea man doesn't possess the pace and power he once had, but Ayling could be forgiven for shuddering at the potential of having to face Bolasie on Wednesday night, if he can regain his place at right-back from youngster Archie Gray.

Why has Yannick Bolasie signed for Swansea?

Swansea have signed the free agent on a short-term deal due to a number of injuries hampering their squad.

The Swans have seen winger Josh Ginnelly ruled out for the season with an Achilles injury and manager Michael Duff needed reinforcements to bolster a weakened squad.

It shows how desperate Swansea are for bodies that, instead of waiting for just over a month for the January transfer window, they've seen fit to look for free agents who can join immediately.

Swansea are currently 17th after a relatively slow start to the season, and they'll be hoping that Bolasie's experience can help move them up the table.

Championship table ahead of fixtures on 28th - 29th November 2023 Team P GD Pts 16th Stoke City 17 -5 21 17th Swansea City 17 1 20 18th Millwall 17 -3 20 19th Plymouth Argyle 17 2 19

Swansea boss Michael Duff told Wales Online, "He hasn't got the pace and power he once had, but you don't get bought for £25m (by Everton) if you don't know how to handle a football. It'll be a two-month deal and we'll see how it goes from there."

Meanwhile, Bolasie told the Swansea City website, "I’d like to think I can add something to the group on and off the pitch.

"I’ve played in different countries and different leagues, and I am here to help the team and play to the best of my ability. I would like to think I will bring something on the pitch with the way I play.

"Over the years I’ve always played in different positions, as a number nine, a seven or 11, and sometimes even behind the striker.

"I’ve got a wealth of experience now, I've adapted to play those types of roles and I'd like to think I can come and do that here."

How has Yannick Bolasie previously performed in the Championship?

The winger made his Championship bow for Plymouth Argyle during the second-half of the 2009/10 campaign, but it wasn't enough to help the Pilgrims avoid relegation.

Bolasie then joined Bristol City in the summer of 2011 and spent a season with the Robins, making 23 Championship appearances and scoring one goal before departing for Crystal Palace in the summer of 2012.

He'd play a key role in the Eagles reaching the Premier League, making 43 appearances and scoring three goals during the 2012/13 Championship campaign.

He'd spend the next six seasons playing Premier League football with Palace and Everton respectively, before enjoying two further loan spells in the Championship with Aston Villa and Middlesbrough.

He'd make 21 league appearances for Villa during the first-half of their promotion winning campaign in 2018/19 before making 15 appearances for Boro during the 2020/21 season.

Now in the twilight of his career, Bolasie will be hoping he can make an instant impact in south Wales and earn a longer deal after the expiration of his two-month contract. That will all be aided by hitting the ground running against Leeds and embarrassing Ayling, or whoever else he might face at right-back, once more.