Luke Ayling put pen to paper on a permanent contract with Middlesbrough in May, extending his stay on Teesside for a further two years.

The 32-year-old became an unexpected star under head coach Michael Carrick last season, having joined on a short-term loan deal from Leeds United in the winter transfer window.

He was recruited following Boro's decimation at the right-back spot, with injuries to Tommy Smith and Anfernee Dijksteel leaving no recognised senior option to fill that spot.

Initially presumed to be just a stop gap until head of football Kieran Scott could get to work on signing a longer-term solution this summer, Ayling blew everyone away and made Scott's job a lot easier in that regard.

With Ayling set to become a free agent this summer, Middlesbrough did face competition for his signature, namely from newly relegated Sheffield United.

But it was Teesside where the experienced defender felt his future lied, as Boro fans rejoice that a key figure has been retained ahead of what could be a big season in 2024/25.

Luke Ayling sends Middlesbrough message after permanent arrival

Middlesbrough fans wanted more of him, and he wanted more of them.

Posting to his Instagram (@luke_ayling2) this morning, Ayling said: "Loved my five months with you, I wanted more!

"So happy to be part of your club for the next two years!! Let's go make this season a special one with a special group of players and staff.

"Excited for what's to come."

Signing Ayling up was something that Middlesbrough had made their number one priority this summer, as they felt that if they left him sitting in the free agent pool for too long, he'd be snatched away from them by perhaps another potential promotion rival.

Now they've got that deal over the line, Boro will now press on with addressing the forward areas of the pitch, as they look to sign a central midfield player and some quality forward options, as they attempt to ensure there won't be an over-reliance of Emmanuel Latte Lath next season.

Luke Ayling gave Middlesbrough no choice but to sign him

When news broke of his original loan signing back in January, Boro fans were torn between being happy that they'd found a senior option to plug the right-back spot, but a fair proportion remained skeptical over the kind of impact Ayling could make.

That wasn't just because of his age, but rather equally as much down to the short amount of time he would have to make that impact in.

But after just 19 Championship games, Ayling made the sort of impact at the Riverside Stadium to which he's already been one of the club's best in that position since their relegation from the Premier League in 2017.

Luke Ayling Boro league stats 23/24, per FotMob Games Assists Average rating 19 8 7.4/10

Eight assists in 19 Championship matches saw the former Leeds man quickly develop into one Carrick's most vital squad members, and should Boro have made it into the play-offs, a large amount of the credit would've gone his way.

The connection he'd built - both on and off the pitch - with striker Emmanuel Latte Lath was evident for everyone to see, as the Ivorian international thrived off the service Ayling provided him with.

Carrick saw a glimpse of the creative, goalscoring potential that pairing Ayling up with Latte Lath for years to come could bring, and wasted no time in making that vision a reality this summer.

At 35, Jonny Howson is testament to the notion that age is merely a number in football, so long as you're still performing to a high level. So with Ayling still three years Howson's junior, it's fair to assume that what Boro fans saw last season won't be a flash in the pan.

Instead, Ayling could well play a leading role again in what Boro hope will be the year that they retake their seat amongst English football's elite.