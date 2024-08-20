Highlights Rutter leaves Leeds after heartfelt message.

Ayling wishes him well on new journey.

Rutter's growth at Leeds evident in farewell.

Luke Ayling has issued a response to Georginio Rutter’s emotional farewell message to Leeds United supporters.

The forward has completed a move to Premier League side Brighton after the Seagulls triggered an exit clause worth £40 million in his contract, according to the BBC.

His departure will come as a big blow to Daniel Farke’s squad, having already lost important first team players Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and Glen Kamara earlier in the window.

Ayling also left Leeds earlier this year, departing for Middlesbrough in January before his contract with the Yorkshire outfit expired at the end of the previous campaign.

Rutter had been with the Whites since January 2022, joining from Hoffenheim in a deal worth £25 million, according to The Athletic.

Ayling responds to Rutter’s farewell Leeds message

Rutter issued a message to Leeds supporters following confirmation of his move to Brighton.

The Frenchman showed his appreciation for the club’s supporters, but claimed now was the time to make the switch to a new club.

“Hi Leeds Family,” wrote Rutter, via Instagram.

“It’s hard for me to say goodbye, but the time has come for me to move on.

“When I joined Leeds, I knew I was becoming part of something special, but I didn’t realize how much this club would mean to me.

“Leeds United has been more than just a team for me – it’s been like a family that has supported and helped me grow.

“From day one, you, the fans, have always been there, cheering me on and showing me what it means to play for Leeds.

“You made me feel at home, and I will always remember that.

“My time here was full of hard work, great moments, and strong friendships.

“I’m leaving as a better player and a better person, and I’m really thankful for that.

“Even though I’m heading in a new direction, Leeds United will always be a part of who I am.

“I wish you all the best for the future and the challenges ahead.

“Thank you for everything, Leeds. I’ll never forget you. MOT.”

Ayling issued a response to this message, with the right-back wishing him the best on the next step in his career.

“All the best to you my friend,” replied Ayling.

“Keep that smile on your face and go smash it brother.”

Rutter’s importance to Leeds

Georginio Rutter's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.14 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.30 Shots 2.94 Assists 0.39 Expected assists (xAG) 0.29 npxG + xAG 0.59 Shot-creating actions 4.41

Leeds will now be searching for a replacement for Rutter, who proved a very influential figure in Farke’s side last season.

While he initially struggled at Elland Road after making the move from Hoffenheim, he settled into life in the Championship quite quickly.

The 22-year-old contributed six goals and 16 assists from 45 regular league appearances, helping the Whites finish third in the table.

His departure will be a dent in the club’s promotion hopes, with the window set to close on 30 August.

Rutter message shows how far he came at Leeds

Given how Rutter’s start to life at Leeds went, this message goes to show how far he came over the last 12 months.

The forward failed to score in 11 Premier League appearances for the club as they earned relegation to the Championship in 2023.

But he went from strength to strength under Farke in the Championship, and played his way back into the top flight.

Supporters will be disappointed to see him go, but that is ultimately the cost of failing to gain promotion last year.